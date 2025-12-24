Razorbacks considered among schools to watch for SEC transfer wideout
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While the transfer portal won't open until Jan. 2, there will always be some type of leaks, and for Arkansas' sake it's a big one.
Auburn wide receiver Malcolm Simmons announced his intention to enter the transfer portal earlier this week and is considered one of the cycle's best available players. The fact he has been a big playmaker, including huge impact against Alabama, as a true freshman adds a ton of value if the Hogs are successful on luring him to Fayetteville.
He is currently ranked No. 9 ranked among wide receivers, and the No. 38 ranked overall player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. Obviously this will probably change as more players enter the portal, but it still marks him among those considered elite.
Arkansas is in need of a multiple high impact playmakers on the perimeter and Simmons fits that mold with proven productivity, catching 40 passes for 451 yards and three touchdowns while also being productive on special teams scoring on a punt block return as a freshman.
The Tigers struggled in the passing game again in 2025 with three different quarterbacks starting a game in Jackson Arnold, Ashton Daniels and Duece Knight. Those issues didn't limit Simmons much in production as he caught 25 passes for 457 yards (18.4 yards per catch) and two touchdowns along with 42 rushing yards and another score.
New Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield brought in Memphis offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey with him after having a successful stint in generating consistent Top 40 offenses with a strong vertical passing game and physical rushing attack.
To this point, the Razorbacks have lost just four athletes to the transfer portal with defensive tackle Ian Geffrard, linebacker Tavion Wallace, defensive back KeShawn Davila, and offensive lineman Shaq McRoy announcing intentionsto leave.
While there could be others who make a move, it could be after the new year when announcements are made as the transfer portal officially opens at midnight on Jan. 2, 2026 through Jan. 16, 2026.
Players who are participating in the 12-team College Football Playoffs will be given a separate five-day window to enter starting Jan. 20 through Jan. 24.
Which Razorbacks are “all in?”
- QB KJ Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore
- QB Trever Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore
- RB Braylen Russell, Junior
- WR Jalen Brown, Redshirt Junior
- WR CJ Brown, Junior
- TE Gavin Garretson, Redshirt Freshman
- OL Caden Kitler, Redshirt Senior
- OL Kobe Branham, Redshirt Sophomore
- DE Quincy Rhodes, Senior
- DL Kevin Oatis, Redshirt Sophomore
- DE Trent Sellers, Redshirt Sophomore
- WR Antonio Jordan, Redshirt Freshman
- LB Wyatt Simmons, Redshirt Freshman
- RB Markeylin Batton, Redshirt Freshman
- FB Maddox Lassiter, Redshirt Junior
- WR Ismael Cisse, Redshirt Junior
- OL Kash Courtney, Redshirt Freshman
- DE Kieundre Johnson, Redshirt Freshman
- WR Andy Jean, Redshirt Junior
Keep An Eye On
Arkansas is expected to factor into the recruitment of a pair of small school transfers such as Western Colorado linebacker Cameron Cooper and Slippery Rock defensive back Kanye Thompson.
Student-athletes at FCS level programs and below can begin the process of vetting schools immediately upon making a decision on their future.
Cooper earned all-conference honors this season after recording 81 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, five pass break-ups, one interception and one forced fumble as a redshirt sophomore. His is expected to take an official visit to Texas Tech in the coming weeks while also hearing from schools such as James Madison, Western Kentucky, Wyoming, New Mexico State, Buffalo, UTEP and others.
Thompson is considered one of the fastest cornerbacks in all of college football, posting a time of 10.13 seconds in the 100-meter in the spring. He is expected to visit Arkansas Jan. 3.
