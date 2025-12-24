Razorbacks considered among schools to watch for SEC transfer wideout

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While the transfer portal won't open until Jan. 2, there will always be some type of leaks, and for Arkansas' sake it's a big one.

Auburn wide receiver Malcolm Simmons announced his intention to enter the transfer portal earlier this week and is considered one of the cycle's best available players. The fact he has been a big playmaker, including huge impact against Alabama, as a true freshman adds a ton of value if the Hogs are successful on luring him to Fayetteville.

He is currently ranked No. 9 ranked among wide receivers, and the No. 38 ranked overall player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. Obviously this will probably change as more players enter the portal, but it still marks him among those considered elite.

Among the early schools to watch for Auburn WR Malcolm Simmons are Kentucky + Arkansas, sources tell @On3sports.



Simmons has posted 908 receiving yards on 65 catches in the last two seasons. He's repped by @caseygunn0.



Intel on other SEC schools in mix for Simmons:… pic.twitter.com/6xcGszmFY4 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 23, 2025

Arkansas is in need of a multiple high impact playmakers on the perimeter and Simmons fits that mold with proven productivity, catching 40 passes for 451 yards and three touchdowns while also being productive on special teams scoring on a punt block return as a freshman.

❌ BLOCKED PUNT ALERT ❌



Scoop n score by @MalcolmSimmons0! pic.twitter.com/67ZfcyHsoe — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) September 1, 2024

The Tigers struggled in the passing game again in 2025 with three different quarterbacks starting a game in Jackson Arnold, Ashton Daniels and Duece Knight. Those issues didn't limit Simmons much in production as he caught 25 passes for 457 yards (18.4 yards per catch) and two touchdowns along with 42 rushing yards and another score.

Still doesn’t sit right with me that Malcolm is gone😔



Watching this play in person was a Top 5 game experience ever😭 pic.twitter.com/p9dpXluoYJ — Auburn Central (@AUBCentral) December 14, 2025

The name is YUNG MALCOLM 🍿



📺 SEC on ABC | @MalcolmSimmons0 pic.twitter.com/WOgM5XavaG — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) September 28, 2024

New Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield brought in Memphis offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey with him after having a successful stint in generating consistent Top 40 offenses with a strong vertical passing game and physical rushing attack.

Watch Hank Brown throw a touchdown pass to Malcolm Simmons for Auburn pic.twitter.com/mI8UEsY0iN — Auburn Gold Mine (@AUGoldMine) September 1, 2024

Offense is cooking 🧑‍🍳



40 yard touchdown for @MalcolmSimmons0 pic.twitter.com/S5edqF7G7V — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 16, 2024

To this point, the Razorbacks have lost just four athletes to the transfer portal with defensive tackle Ian Geffrard, linebacker Tavion Wallace, defensive back KeShawn Davila, and offensive lineman Shaq McRoy announcing intentionsto leave.

While there could be others who make a move, it could be after the new year when announcements are made as the transfer portal officially opens at midnight on Jan. 2, 2026 through Jan. 16, 2026.

Just to remind you that @MalcolmSimmons0 is a true freshman 👀



His 85.4 @PFF_College grade in Week 5 ranked #️⃣1️⃣ in the SEC and second nationally in the freshman class. https://t.co/EagZl1u8ro — Auburn FB Recruiting (@AuburnMade) October 1, 2024

Players who are participating in the 12-team College Football Playoffs will be given a separate five-day window to enter starting Jan. 20 through Jan. 24.

Which Razorbacks are “all in?”

QB KJ Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore

QB Trever Jackson, Redshirt Sophomore

RB Braylen Russell, Junior

WR Jalen Brown, Redshirt Junior

WR CJ Brown, Junior

TE Gavin Garretson, Redshirt Freshman

OL Caden Kitler, Redshirt Senior

OL Kobe Branham, Redshirt Sophomore

DE Quincy Rhodes, Senior

DL Kevin Oatis, Redshirt Sophomore

DE Trent Sellers, Redshirt Sophomore

WR Antonio Jordan, Redshirt Freshman

LB Wyatt Simmons, Redshirt Freshman

RB Markeylin Batton, Redshirt Freshman

FB Maddox Lassiter, Redshirt Junior

WR Ismael Cisse, Redshirt Junior

OL Kash Courtney, Redshirt Freshman

DE Kieundre Johnson, Redshirt Freshman

WR Andy Jean, Redshirt Junior

Keep An Eye On

Arkansas is expected to factor into the recruitment of a pair of small school transfers such as Western Colorado linebacker Cameron Cooper and Slippery Rock defensive back Kanye Thompson.

Student-athletes at FCS level programs and below can begin the process of vetting schools immediately upon making a decision on their future.

Cooper earned all-conference honors this season after recording 81 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, five pass break-ups, one interception and one forced fumble as a redshirt sophomore. His is expected to take an official visit to Texas Tech in the coming weeks while also hearing from schools such as James Madison, Western Kentucky, Wyoming, New Mexico State, Buffalo, UTEP and others.

Thompson is considered one of the fastest cornerbacks in all of college football, posting a time of 10.13 seconds in the 100-meter in the spring. He is expected to visit Arkansas Jan. 3.

Arkansas fans can stay up to date with all of roster transactions by using theArkansas Razorbacks on SI offseason tracker.

