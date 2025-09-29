Another polarizing coaching figure on short list for Razorbacks job?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While there will be names flying from everywhere just to claim interest in the now open Arkansas Razorbacks head coaching job, one is going to stick whom many won't expect.
Atheltics director Hunter Yurachek has already swung for the fences in the previous two years, luring longtime successful basketball coach John Calipari away from Kentucky.
Most people will credit chicken mogul John Tyson for the legwork,but it did take Yurachek doing some lifting to close the deal in the end.
Arkansas has a history of hiring coaches who flame out in a year or two, but they usually want someone who will be able to win the press conference.
How else could the Razorbacks put themselves on the map more than hiring Colorado's Deion Sanders? The Buffaloes have struggled recently, but any program will do so after losing a Heisman winner in Travis Hunter and star quarterback Sheduer Sanders.
Colorado currently sits 2-3 on the season following a seven-point loss to BYU, but that doesn't mean Sanders' team is going to back down either. There are several winnable games left on the schedule such as TCU, Utah, West Virginia and Kansas State.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg even brought Sanders name up Sunday in a list of potential candidates following the firing of sixth-year coach Sam Pittman.
I could have selected a more sensible name here, like South Florida's Alex Golesh or an up-and-coming coordinator from the SEC or Big 12. But Yurachek has shown he can be bold and different with who he considers for major openings.- Adam Rittenberg, ESPN
No one expected Pittman to get the job. Yurachek brought Calipari to Arkansas and twice interviewed Sanders before hiring Pittman. Sanders, 58, has now established himself in the FBS, helping Colorado to nine wins last season. He loves being at Colorado, which has given him complete control over the program in ways other schools wouldn't. Arkansas could offer a better recruiting location, though, and SEC competition.
Maybe Sanders stays put, but I wouldn't rule out a nontraditional candidate like him or Jon Gruden.
Yurachek reportedly interviewed Sanders before the hiring of Pittman in 2020. Former Razorback and owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, was able to secure at least a meet-and-greet between the two, but his lack of college coaching experience was a deal breaker for Yurachek.
“I was thoroughly impressed with Deion,” Yurachek said. “I didn’t think this was the right starting point for him as a collegiate head coach in the SEC, but I think Jackson State is a great landing spot. Some are going to say this is a publicity stunt. Yes, it’s going to sell more tickets, but the time I was able to visit with Deion, he knows football.”
While Sanders could be a potential candidate, the Razorbacks did just take an axe to a tenure of a coach who finished under .500. The third-year Colorado coach is just 15-15 overall, currently sits 2-3 on the year and wouldn't excite the fanbase like he could have about 10 months ago.
The Razorbacks have an extensive list of candidates with a reputation of not only winning but building a sustainable program.
Alex Golesh, South Florida
The Bulls coach has engineered one of the most explosive offenses in the AAC, reviving a stagnant program with tempo, creativity, and quarterback development. His schemes emphasize versatility and speed, which would complement Arkansas’s existing personnel and attract dynamic skill players.
He is 17-13 over 2.5 seasons at USF, but does have a pair of victories over Top 25 opponents this season against Boise State and Florida.
Matt Campbell, Iowa State
If the Razorbacks are looking for long-term stability then Campbell is the guy to look at given his 15 year career between Toledo and Iowa State.
After defeating the Razorbacks in Little Rock in 2015, he led the Rockets to a 9-2 season before heading to coach the Cyclones where he's compiled a 69-51 overall record with seven bowl game appearances.
Over the past two seasons, Campbell has guided ISU to one of its best stretches in school history with a 16-3 record (5-0 in 2025) and is in search of its first conference title since 1912.
Rhett Lashlee, SMU
The obvious choice for the Razorbacks is Lashlee, an Arkansas alum, who has placed the Mustangs as one of the premier programs in the ACC.
Overall, Lashlee has taken SMU to heights not seen since the death penalty with a 31-14 record and a College Football Playoff appearance.
While having Arkansas ties is one prerequisite, it doesn't seem like Lashlee will be completely onboard unless some changes are made in the athletics department, one source tells Arkansas Razorbacks on Sports Illustrated.
"There's zero concerns from folks around [the SMU program]," he said. "[Lashlee] does not like the situation in Fayetteville right now, from what I gather."
GJ Kinne, Texas State
Should Arkansas look for a young, innovative mind, then Bobcats' coach GJ Kinne should be on the early short list.
He is young, fearless, and an offensive-minded coach, which is everything Razorbacks fans loved about the Bobby Petrino era 13 years ago.
Kinne’s proven he can build a dormant program quickly at Texas State (19-11 overall) with the transfer portal to elevate a program that has lacked consistency. In his first two seasons, TSU has won back-to-back bowl games for the first time at the FBS level which makes his coaching stock continue to rise.
Being a Texas native along with Tulsa roots dating back to days as the Golden Hurricane’s quarterback, his experience gives him a possible leg up for regional recruiting purposes.