FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has its answer at quarterback, and redshirt sophomore quarterback KJ Jackson wasted no time putting the drama behind him.

"I got on the phone with mom and dad," Jackson said on Sunday. "They've been with me the whole time. It's just a milestone along the way."

Now the Montgomery, Ala., native gets to translate eight months of competition into his first legitimate test as QB1, against a North Alabama defense that's being rebuilt from the ground up this offseason.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey. | Arkansas footbal

A Defense Still Learning a Brand-New System

North Alabama enters the opener installing an entirely new scheme under first-year coordinator Clint Bowen, who arrives after serving as interim defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State in 2025. He previously ran defenses at other FBS programs such as Kansas, Minnesota, and Western Kentucky.

Bowen and coach Brent Dearmon worked together for years at Kansas, which is why Dearmon specifically pursued him rather than promoting from within after last season's struggles.

That kind of continuity between coach and coordinator suggests genuine defensive intent, but installing a new system in a single offseason still creates meaningful vulnerability in Week 1, regardless of the coordinator's pedigree.

The numbers back up why change was necessary. North Alabama's defense allowed 187.9 rushing yards per game 39.2 points per game in 2025 en route to a 2-10 overall record.

The Lions picked off just seven passes and seven total sacks across 12 games last year, which has Dearmon looking to create more disruption against a Power Four such as Arkansas, an offense with far more talent at every position.

Jackson and the Arkansas coaching staff have almost no fresh tape on Bowen's actual scheme, but the underlying talent gap he's working with gives Arkansas a meaningful advantage before the ball is even snapped.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell against the LSU Tigers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

Attacking the Ground Game Early and Often

Arkansas' clearest path to controlling this game goes through its rushing attack.

North Alabama surrendered nearly 188 rushing yards per game a season ago, and while Bowen's new scheme could tighten that up on paper. His defense install is meant to slow down physical rushing attacks.

Sophomore Braylen Russell enters the opener as a legitimate breakout candidate after transforming his body. And if Sutton Smith is healthy after battling a lower-leg injury through fall camp, Arkansas has genuine two-headed attack that can stress North Alabama's defensive front from multiple angles.

Establishing the run early also does something specifically valuable for Jackson in his first career start as QB1. It takes pressure off him to win the game purely through the air, allows him to settle into rhythm with manageable third-down distances, and forces North Alabama's defense to declare its intentions before Cramsey dials up aggressive play calls later on.

Arkansas Razorbacks Chris Marshall at spring practice. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Weaponizing Chris Marshall

If there's one player Arkansas should feature immediately regardless of situation, it's transfer receiver Chris Marshall, who emerged as the standout performer of fall camp with explosive plays across both scrimmages. That includes a 96-yard catch-and-run, which put his chemistry with Jackson on display.

That kind of combination with a newly minted starter gives him a trusted first read the moment the offense needs a chunk play or a way to answer momentum swings.

North Alabama's defensive backfield is still adjusting to Bowen's new pass coverage principles, but also represents exactly the kind of unit vulnerable to a big-bodied, explosive receiver.

Jackson probably won't force the ball into tight windows to start the year, but he will need to find Marshall in advantageous matchups and let his most trusted offensive weapon create explosive plays that North Alabama's rebuilding secondary isn't equipped to consistently prevent.

A clean, efficient debut built on establishing the run and hitting a handful of explosive plays through Marshall would be the ideal outcome for Jackson, and it's an entirely plausible one against a defense still finding its footing in Week One.

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