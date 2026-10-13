Cramsey, Silverfield's Comments On RB Rotation Seem Tone Deaf In Wake Of Dent's Decommitment

FAYETTEVILLE — Both Ryan Silverfield and Tim Cramsey caught plenty of flack in the wake of Arkansas' 24-17 loss to Tennessee for not giving the ball to either Braylen Russell or Cam Settles in the fourth quarter, despite both backs outplaying Sutton Smith.

While Smith did have some nice runs in the third quarter against the Volunteers, it was Russell who scored the game-tying touchdown. Of the three backs, Smith also has the fewest yards per carry (3.3) this season.

Russell and Settles have clearly played better than Smith this year, but the Razorbacks have continued to have an inconsistent, almost random rotation in the backfield, even sprinkling in a fourth back in Jasper Parker, who had one carry for six yards against Tennessee.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith looks for running room against No. 2 Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

In the wake of Tuesday's news that Marion RB Jeremiah Dent, the No. 1 player in the state of Arkansas in the 2027 class, decommitted from UA, the comments from both Silverfield and Cramsey in regard to the RB rotation seem tone deaf.

"“I’ve been diving into Arkansas games day by day and focusing on offensive line, physicality, and the offensive coordinator and play calling,” Dent told Rivals, per Kyle Sutherland. “Really hard to extend my talent or allow someone to get hot when you have backs going in and out every three snaps."

“I’ve been diving into Arkansas games day by day and focusing on offensive line, physicality, and the offensive coordinator and play calling,” Dent told Rivals. “Really hard to extend my talent or allow someone to get hot when you have backs going in and out every three snaps."… https://t.co/2aivCkSGB3 — Kyle Sutherland (@k_sutherlandAR) October 13, 2026

Silverfield was asked about the rotation in the backfield, specifically why Russell and Settles didn't get more touches, on Saturday and Monday.

"Well, you know, obviously the score, and then just finding different ways," he said Saturday. "We went to more empty packages, and we thought, you know, KJ had some balls batted down, and finding ways to get those out there. And then the situations, right? Like when you find yourself down, you know Braylen has obviously been very effective in some of those short yardage, 12-personnel packages, and Cam did some good things, but you find yourself when you're going three-and-out. It's hard to, it limits how many touches they get.

"So I don't think at that point in the game in the fourth quarter, it truly mattered who was touching the ball as a ball carrier. It was just finding ways to stay ahead of sticks, and we weren't able to."

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell looking downfield on long run after the catch against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Images

It's especially confusing why Russell, a third-year SEC back, isn't getting more touches.

"Braylen's got to continue to be a complete back," Silverfield said Monday. "Love him, obviously. We're going to continue to talk to him about running with better pad-level. Continue to do things right. He's found his nook in doing some different things, but sometimes when everybody's not blocked, continue to be a physical runner. But I’ve been pleased with him. I think Braylen's a guy that continues to get better every week, as well. And you know, right now, we got really three guys that we feel bring us different elements of the game. You know, I think if you look at what Braylen Russell is, you may say he's the bigger bruising type.

"And you got Cam Settles that you feel like can do a little bit of everything, and then you got Sutton Smith who may be a little bit more shifty and can do some of those different things, but I think all three bring a unique variety to us. And then, hey, whatever the play-call for, or whoever's in at the opportunity to go get the yards we need or to pass protect, that's who we'll put in."

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles looks for running room in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI Image

Cramsey was asked about the constant rotation in the backfield on Tuesday and largely echoed Silverfield's sentiments.

"I thought all three were running the ball pretty well," Cramsey said. "Bray has to continue working on being a complete running back in all types of situations. He's done a really good job with the ball in his hands, specifically short yardage, downhill runs, so he's got to continue to work on that. Then Sutt did a good job. He helped us in the pass game in some of those situations. But, him and Cam have been our every-down backs. Bray is continuing to work himself into being a complete running back."

Settles had eight carries for 50 yards against Tennessee (6.3 YPC), while Russell had four carries for 18 yards (4.5 YPC) and Smith had 11 carries for 40 yards (3.6 YPC).

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