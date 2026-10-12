Silverfield: Hogs Have To 'Earn' Cheers From Home Crowd

FAYETTEVILLE — Multiple times on Saturday, Razorback Stadium was filled with boo birds that have become native in recent years as the Hogs consistently struggle.

They left the nest on Saturday in Arkansas' 24-17 loss to No. 14 Tennessee because, on an afternoon where Ryan Silverfield had a chance to notch his first signature win in Fayetteville, two poor decisions dominated the headlines.

The first, somewhat forgotten decision was when Arkansas, with all the momentum after a Shelton Lewis interception, ran the ball on third and 10 from their own 42 yard line.

Had the Razorbacks picked up more than three yards, they may have gone for it closer to midfield. But Tennessee was already having success stopping the run again, including earlier on the series, and it was a very conservative playcall in a game in which Arkansas couldn't play not to lose.

Rather than putting the ball in the air and potentially keeping the drive alive, Sutton Smith only picked up three yards. Arkansas punted, and five plays and 94 yards later, the Vols scored the go-ahead touchdown.

The most controversial decision of the day, and the one that incensed the UA faithful the most, occurred on the ensuing drive. After three consecutive incomplete passes, Arkansas faced fourth and 10 from their own 25 with 1:45 to play trailing by 7. The Hogs needed a touchdown to tie the game.

But Silverfield, with all three timeouts in his pocket, punted the ball away, hoping his defense would get a stop and get the ball back to his offense. Tennessee, which had begun to gash Arkansas on the ground on the previous drive, picked up the game-sealing first down in two plays.

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Jaquavion Smith (25) tackles during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those decisions were not made with the flow of the game in mind, and that's why fans were so upset with both of them, especially the latter.

"I love our fans, and I love the fact that they want us to be aggressive," Silverfield said Monday. "Most of the time on fourth downs, if you don't go for it, even if good, bad, or indifferent, they want you to go for it. I get, and I appreciate their passion, and I'm grateful for that. We hope that some of those things eventually turn into cheers and applause. But we've got to earn that, and I've got to earn that. But listen, I love our fans, and I just hope they keep supporting and showing up."

Fans didn't like the Silverfield hire to begin with. They certainly didn't enjoy seeing Arkansas get outscored 122-34 in their first three games against Power Four competition this season. And just when Silverfield had a shot to win and redeem himself in the eyes of Arkansas fans, he made a decision that is looming large over Fayetteville this week.

Razorback faithful will always support their team. Even after the loss, the fans gathered in the Touchdown Club in the north end zone of Razorback Stadium still cheered when Silverfield walked into the media room on Saturday evening for his post-game news conference.

But until the Razorbacks start winning, Silverfield and his team will be the recipients of more boo birds, especially if such poor decisions continue to be made in close games.

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