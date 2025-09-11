Depth for Razorbacks still big question before facing Ole Miss on Saturday
OXFORD, Miss. — There are some big names missing, especially at wide receiver, along with a few lingering concerns on the defensive front for Arkansas before facing No. 17 Ole Miss.
The Razorbacks released the first injury report Wednesday.
The Razorbacks will be without wide receivers Ismael Cisse and Monte Harrison.
Harrison, who was seen in a walking boot and using crutches after last weekend’s win over Arkansas State, suffered a broken foot. He’s expected to miss significant time — and there’s a real chance he could be out for the season.
“Monte’s hurt,” Pittman said Monday. “He broke his foot, and now he has to decide whether or not to have surgery. Either way, he’ll be out for a while — maybe the whole season.”
On the defensive side, tackle David Oke and punter Devin Bale are both listed as questionable. The good news: Bale is doing well and practiced Monday.
“Oke’s going to try running today, and we’ll see how he responds,” Pittman added. “He needs at least three full days of practice this week. He won’t go today, so it’s still up in the air.”
There’s an emotional twist to Saturday’s game — three former Razorbacks now suit up for Ole Miss: Patrick Kutas, Luke Hasz, and Jaylon Braxton. According to Ole Miss’s report, Hasz is out, and Braxton is questionable.
While the transfers are notable, Pittman didn’t seem fazed, chalking it up to the reality of modern college football.
“We’ve all made decisions in our lives,” he said. “Things change every year.”
Arkansas continues to face challenges along the defensive line — particularly in the middle. With Oke sidelined, the team has had to get creative, moving defensive end Quincy Rhodes inside and even pulling offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock over to help plug the gap.
“We need David back — badly,” Pittman said. “We’ve got to get more production up front. That means more tackles, more sacks, more disruption from our interior linemen.”
After cruising past Arkansas State 56–14, the Razorbacks are heading into SEC play with momentum. But there’s still a sour taste in their mouths from last year’s 63–31 beatdown at the hands of Ole Miss in Fayetteville.
“Every game has its own motivation,” Pittman said. “But after the way we got beat last year, yeah — this one’s personal.”
The Razorbacks are also preparing for some uncertainty at quarterback. Ole Miss starter Austin Simmons injured his ankle in last week’s game against Kentucky, and backup Trinidad Chambliss came in to lead the team to victory.
Pittman says they’ll have to be ready for both quarterbacks — and both styles of offense.
“Offensively, we’ve got to be prepared for two different looks,” he said.
3 key takeaways
• Monte Harrison’s injury is a big blow, leaving Arkansas thin at receiver just as the season begins.
• With David Oke still questionable, the Razorbacks are relying on makeshift solutions to hold the defensive line together.
• Last year’s tough loss — and seeing former teammates in Ole Miss jerseys — only fuels Arkansas’s fire heading into Saturday’s showdown.