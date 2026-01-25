Dominant Texas Running Back Expected to Visit Razorbacks in Spring

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' new running back coach David "YAC" Johnson has hit the recruiting trail hard since coming over from Florida State this offseason, offering several running backs capable of playing quality at the SEC level.

One of his latest offers has been extended to talented Houston, Texas running back Wayne Shanks, Jr. of the Kinkaid School, one of the premier football programs in the Southwest Preparatory Conference.

Where Shanks' Recruitment Stands

"Coach YAC [David Johnson], he's family," Shanks tells Arkansas Razorbacks On SI. "Anytime he comes by the school or we see each other it’s always a good time.

Kinkaid School junior running back Wayne Shanks, Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the 2024 season. | Wayne Shanks, Jr.,

"So, him going from Florida State to Arkansas definitely made me interested in the Razorbacks and I do hope to get on campus in the spring."

As for spring visits, Shanks will likely become quite the hot commodity given another dominant season at the 4A level in the SPC.

With over 3,300 total yards and 57 total touchdowns at the varsity level, it'll be hard for recruiting publications to avoid rating him a 4-star during the next evaluation period.

Here’s the HUDL tape of Wayne Shanks, Jr., RB Coach YAC Johnson’s latest offer. #wps



He’s been a do-it-all athlete with over 3300 yards and 57 TD the past two seasons at Kinkaid HS in Houston. pic.twitter.com/kzDahvyqQs — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) January 25, 2026

Shanks is currently considered a consensus 3-star, ranked No. 420 nationally, No. 32 among running backs and the No. 60 athlete in Texas, according to Rivals industry rankings.

Arkansas along with Kansas State, and UConn are his latest offers over the weekend.

He has also received offers from schools such as Baylor, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Houston, Kansas, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Missouri, Nebraska, and many others.

He tells Razorbacks on SI that he hears from Miami, Kansas, Houston, Arizona, Notre Dame, Florida, Tulane and Baylor "pretty consistently."

Shanks is expected to visit each of those schools this spring along with Arkansas.

Quality Junior Year Production

As a junior, Shanks led his Falcons team to 9-2 overall record while winning back-to-back state championships in the state of Texas. He was the feature back and lined up at multiple positions on offense.

The 5-foot-10, 190 pound running back recorded 2,461 total yards of offense, and 31 touchdowns (No. 27 in Texas). With the ball in his hands most,

Shanks didn't fumble the ball on 273 touches this season which led to him being named SPC Championship Game MVP and an all-conference selection.

Hogs' RB Situation in 2026

Arkansas' running back room is in good shape going into the spring with seven players on scholarship.

That number includes former walk-on and Warren native Maddox Lassiter included in that number due to his inclusion as a H-Back in the previous offensive scheme.

Thanks to the transfer portal, roster spots are usually pretty fluid from year-to-year. Johnson welcomes four returning players to the backfield in junior Braylen Russell, sophomore Cam Settles and redshirt freshman Markeylin Batton.

He will have Memphis transfer Sutton Smith, who will be going into his redshirt senior season, as one of the fastest players in the country in his backfield.

Michigan transfer Jasper Parker will likely find a role in the Razorbacks rotation going into his sophomore season.

The Razorbacks are expected to bring in just one running back out of the high school ranks in the 2026 cycle in Bryant standout Terry Hodges, who flipped his commitment from Missouri to Arkansas.

