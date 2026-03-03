Razorbacks Extend Offer to Talented In-State Defensive Lineman

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Valley View 2027 defensive lineman Eli Thornton didn't receive his first FBS offer until Jan. 12 of this season when the Wyoming Cowboys came calling.

Oftentimes all it takes is the first offer to spark a flurry of new ones to come along with it and that's exactly what happened for the rising senior star from Northeast Arkansas. Looking at the stat sheet, Thornton had an impressive junior year considering he lined up along the interior defensive line.

He was a human wrecking ball in offensive backfields, recording 24 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and four sacks during the 2025 season.

The 6-foot-3, 315 pound versatile lineman earned the attention of Wisconsin, followed by Purdue, Arkansas State, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, and Oklahoma State were on him within a weeks span. However, no offer had been communicated until Monday during an unofficial visit with the Razorbacks.

"The offer from Arkansas definitely means a lot knowing that my home state believes in me and feels like I can help the team be better," Thornton tells Arkansas Razorbacks on SI. "Getting an offer from Arkansas was definitely something I was looking forward to.

"There have been a lot of people that I’ve been communicating with about Arkansas for a good bit, so it was really cool to get the offer."

Thornton is currently rated a 3-star prospect in the 2027 class, ranked No. 797 nationally, No. 88 among defensive lineman and the No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas, according to 247Sports.

Thornton can tell that Silverfield is completely open and easy to trust so far in the recruiting process.

"Coach Silverfield was awesome," Thornton said. "He was very transparent and real. It meant a lot to me how kind and open everyone was to my family and definitely how [kind] Coach Silverfield has been to my family. I feel like he is building something special at Arkansas for sure."

The Valley View program has been quite productive lately in generating FBS and even SEC-level talent in recent years. The Blazers developed 4-star linebacker Brian Huff, who eventually signed with Battle Line rival Missouri as a member of its 2024 signing class.

Thornton's teammate, 2027 3-star running back Carter Wallace, has also received offers from schools across the country such as Duke, Kentucky, Purdue, Minnesota, Syracuse and many others.

Valley View has the best high school coaching staff in the state, and I truly believe in that," Thornton said. "With the amount of effort that the coaches put into football when they have families and other things going on. The Valley View coaching staff has been amazing in my past couple years in high school and is still great now."

One of his biggest improvements has been in the weight room this offseason as he reports a 505-pound squat, along with gains in quickness.

"I don't know how many official visits I’m going on, but Arkansas will definitely be one," Thornton said.

The Razorbacks currently have just one player committed for the 2027 recruiting cycle, Sheridan offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant, who has remained firm in his pledge through a coaching change.

Going into spring practice, Arkansas' class ranks No. 65 nationally per 247Sports' team recruiting rankings.

Silverfield has been in the process of building relationships with high school coaches, and made a statement during his second day on the job to pull in four of the top players in the state to reconsider coming to Fayetteville.

Arkansas has extended offers to 10 in-state prospects this cycle. The last time the Razorbacks signed anywhere close to that many Natural State natives was during the 2022 class that produced athletes such as Isaiah Sategna, Andrew Chamblee, and E'Marion Harris among others.

The state's top prospect was former Fayetteville High School star quarterback Hank Hendrix, who decided to forego his senior season and joined the Razorbacks during the offseason.

