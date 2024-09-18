ESPN Analytics Doesn't Care if Hogs Weren't Focused Against UAB
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Football is a week-to-week sport. Some weeks a team can look like world beaters but a team can turn around the next week and look like the "Bad News Bears."
Through the first two weeks it was easy to tell the Razorbacks had improved compared to how last season played out. However, the Razorbacks apparently slept walked to a win over 23.5-point underdog UAB.
A little Jekyll and Hyde were at play in Fayetteville confirming to most fans that nothing really has changed with a flat performance in front of an announced 75,000-plus at Razorback Stadium. The Hogs' have plenty of fan engagement but the team often seems to come out uninspired which isn't suppose to be the case.
Road trips seem to bring the best out of Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman's team and with a monumental opportunity looming this Saturday, maybe a win will align the program again. Wait, a victory in The Swamp last November didn't do anything to change direction either.
While the Razorbacks open SEC play at Auburn this weekend, ESPN's analytics aren't giving the Razorbacks even a 50% chance at pulling a minor road upset. Although the computers really can't count the many officiating gaffes from years past at Jordan Haire Stadium, it does give the Tigers a homefield advantage.
Arkansas is given a 41% chance at a road upset Saturday. The last time the Razorbacks made the trek to The Plains, it came away with a 42-28 victory in what would be the final nail in the coffin of Bryan Harsin's two-year tenure.
The wild fact is the Razorbacks lost the very next week to Liberty 21-19. At that time, the Flames were led by Coach Hugh Freeze, who used to not be able to rent-a-win against Arkansas during his time at Ole Miss.
Currently, Auburn is a 3.5-point favorites over Arkansas. The Tigers still have some questions struggling on both sides of the ball at times against New Mexico last week at home.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Hank Brown passed for 235 yards and four scores in his first college start and star tailback Jarquez Hunter added for 152 yards rushing. However, the defense allowed the Lobos to drive up and down the field surrendering 448 yards of offense but buckled down in the redzone surrendering only 19 points.
HOGS FEED:
