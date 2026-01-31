Family Shares Health Update on Former Arkansas Holtz After Reports

Former Arkansas football coach Lou Holtz is facing a health challenge, according to an update shared by his family this week.

Holtz, who is 89 years old, is currently at home in Orlando, Fla. His family said the focus is on his comfort and quality of life as he continues to receive care.

The update was shared publicly by his sons, offering clarity while also asking for privacy during this time.

Skip Holtz, one of Lou Holtz’s sons and a longtime college football coach himself, shared that his father is “still fighting the fight.” The brief message reflected the family’s hope while acknowledging the seriousness of the situation.

Another son, Kevin Holtz, provided additional context in a Facebook post. He wrote that while this is a challenging time, the family is focused on keeping their father comfortable and cared for in his home. Kevin also emphasized how important family has always been to his father and said they are cherishing time together.

“Family has always been the highest importance to Coach,” Kevin Holtz wrote. He added that the family is staying close and making every moment count as they support him.

The Holtz family also requested privacy as they navigate this period. Their message made clear that while they wanted to share an update, they hope for understanding and respect as they focus on care and family.

Lou Holtz is one of the most accomplished figures in college football history. His career includes stops at multiple programs, but his time at Arkansas remains a significant chapter in Razorbacks history.

Holtz served as the head coach of Arkansas from 1977 to 1983. During that span, he led the Razorbacks to a 61-21-2 record. His teams won multiple bowl games and were consistently competitive on the national stage.

One of the most memorable moments of his tenure came in the 1978 Orange Bowl, when Arkansas defeated No. 2 Oklahoma. That victory remains one of the most celebrated wins in program history and helped solidify Holtz’s reputation as one of the game’s top coaches.

Notre Dame Irish coach Lou Holtz on the sidelines against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the 1989 National Championship Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Notre Dame defeated West Virginia 34-21. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

After leaving Arkansas, Holtz went on to coach at other major programs and later became a prominent television analyst. His influence on college football extended well beyond the sidelines, both through his coaching tree and his public presence in the sport.

Holtz was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his career accomplishments and impact on the game. His legacy includes not only wins and championships, but also a reputation for leadership and discipline.

For Arkansas fans, Holtz remains one of the defining figures in the program’s modern history. His success helped elevate the Razorbacks nationally and set standards that are still referenced today.

The update from the Holtz family serves as a reminder that even legendary figures eventually face challenges away from the field. For now, the focus remains on comfort, care, and family.

As his family continues to support him at home, they’ve made clear that their priority is quality of life and time together, while asking for privacy during this difficult period.

