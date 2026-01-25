Which transfers will make an impact for Razorbacks in 2026?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks have signed one of the more impressive transfer classes in the country this offseason, according to On3.

With a total of 41 additions and 37 losses, Arkansas is considered the No. 9 team in the country with an index score of 32.

While Arkansas lost a lot of pieces off its 2025 roster that went 2-10, Ryan Silverfield's coaching staff upgraded talent and depth across the board to turn the page on an up-and-down previous six seasons.

There are several transfers likely to make an immediate splash in 2026, but these five players are sure bets to do so next season.

Jahiem Johnson, Cornerback

Johnson entered the transfer portal following a season that saw him pickoff four passes, which is nearly as many as the Razorbacks had in 2025 with six.

He started all 14 games, finishing with a team-high 834 defensive snaps while making 42 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble for the Green Wave.

Tulane Green Wave defensive back Jahiem Johnson (20) and Tulane Green Wave safety Jack Tchienchou (1) react to a play against Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Yulman Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The 6-foot, 184 pound cornerback earned All-American Conference honorable mention honors for his efforts. He was issued an overall grade of 77.1 and a coverage grade of 76.2 according to Pro Football Focus.

Jahiem Johnson made a name for himself in week 1:



🟢 10 targets

🟢 4 catches allowed

🟢 29 yards allowed

🟢 1 interception

🟢 4 pass breakups

🟢 8.3 passer rating allowed



The Tulane CB is a legit problem and is draft eligible in 2026 👀 pic.twitter.com/9lij7q0179 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 1, 2025

As of Thursday afternoon, Arkansas has added seven total defensive backs out of the transfer portal along with four more from the high school ranks. There is expected to be a heavy emphasis over the weekend to add a few safeties to the portal haul.

Johnson signed with the Razorbacks as the No. 143 ranked transfer and No. 9 cornerback available in the portal, according to 247Sports.

Defensive back coaches are banking on him being the top cornerback in a rebuilt secondary.

Jasper Parker, Running Back

One of the surprise visitors turned commitments in a hurry, Parker comes to the Razorbacks as a former top-300 recruit, and top-300 transfer this cycle.

He spent one season at Michigan, but hardly saw the field in a loaded running back room behind Jordan Marshall, Justice Haynes, and Byrson Kuzdal ahead of him.

Parker saw action in six games, recording 25 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns this season for a Wolverines team that struggled to a 9-4 record.

During his high school career, Parker showed a between the tackles running style with above average vision, speed to get to the second level and doesn't go down after the first, second or even third point of contact.

He exploded onto the scene as a senior for Jesuit High School in Marrero, Louisiana where he recorded 282 carries for 2,316 yards and 31 touchdowns in a throwback option style offense.

The 6-foot, 205 pound athlete will have plenty of opportunities next season for the Razorbacks as he competes for playing time in a wide open backfield. While Braylen Russell brings the most SEC experience to the table, he will have plenty of time to stay fresh with a blend of running styles surrounding him.

Parker will likely be used as a traditional three down back, Memphis transfer Sutton Smith is the type of tailback who can change the tempo while using his game breaking speed in the open field. That gives Russell the chance to do most of his damage in short distance, goal-to-go situations.

Hunter Osborne, Defensive Line

Osborne began his career at Alabama as a highly regarded 4-star defensive lineman in coach Nick Saban's final recruiting class in 2023.

While he played a limited number of stats for the Crimson Tide across two seasons, Osborne transferred to Virginia for the 2025 season and experienced a breakout year.

The 6-foot-4, 301 pound defensive tackle played in 14 games while recording 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack as a redshirt sophomore.

Hunter Osborne Film Breakdown | Can the Virginia Transfer Fix Arkansas’ Defensive Line Issues? pic.twitter.com/9K62SKtHRm — D.J. Williams (@dj45williams) January 8, 2026

He was considered a top-300 transfer in the 2026 portal haul and thought to be an instant impact lineman for the Razorbacks next season.

Osborne will have every opportunity to succeed at Arkansas with just two players in David Oke and Reginald Vaughn returning from last season's team. Oke didn't play much due to injury and Vaughn saw limited snaps as a true freshman.

The Razorbacks also bring in a host of potential stars for the future in transfers Carlon Jones (USC), Xadavien Sims (Oregon) and Trajen Odom (Ohio State) who were all 4-star recruits out of high school within the last two recruiting cycles.

AJ Hill, Quarterback

The Memphis transfer has at least one leg up on his competition for the starting job in returning redshirt sophomore KJ Jackson.

Both quarterbacks were record breaking passers during their high school careers, throwing for a combined 21,000 yards and 259 touchdowns.

Both of them have different games as Hill is more of a pocket passer with scrambling tendencies while Jackson showed comfort in a RPO system under former offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

Quarterback AJ Hill (3) looks to throw the ball during a Memphis Tigers football spring game between the blue and gray team on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at Simmons Liberty Bank Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. | Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Silverfield already said he isn't stubborn and is willing to adapt his offense to the type of athletes he puts on the field.

Jackson's SEC experience in the final two regular season games gives him the leg up on Hill going into the spring ball. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Hill, who's had an extra year in Tim Cramsey's pro-style scheme, win the starting job coming out of fall camp.

