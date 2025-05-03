Won't be long before all focus shifts toward Fayetteville quarterback
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Bulldogs quarterback Hank Hendrix might be new to the Northwest Arkansas region, but he is well known by colleges across the country.
The 6-foot-3, 170 pound passer lit up opponents around Texas last year for Boerne High School in 2024 before transferring to the Natural State when his brother, Hutson, committed as a preferred walk-on fullback for the Razorbacks.
Hendrix completed 274-of-389 passes for 4,237 yards, 46 touchdowns and only six interceptions during his sophomore season. He commands the field with a cannon of an arm that stretches defenses and crisp throws on timing patterns.
Even during his freshman debut, he showed a strong ability to lead and took command of the field completing 95-of-135 passes for 1,586 yards 18 touchdowns and one interception in nine games.
His father, Che, recently coached at Boerne, a suburb near San Antonio, for the past seven seasons and joined the Razorbacks coaching staff as a senior defensive analyst working for defensive coordinator Travis Williams to work with nickelbacks.
While at the helm of Boerne, he led the Greyhounds to had a 71-19 record and were 4A-conference runner up's in 2022.
Going into the summer, Hendrix has seen his recruitment explode over the past several months. He now holds offers from not only Arkansas, but Baylor, Texas Tech, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Washington State and many more.
He is currently the No. 112 overall prospect in the 2026 class, No. 12 among quarterbacks and top athlete in Arkansas, according to 247sports recruiting rankings.
While it'll be at least two years before Hendrix officially steps foot on a college campus as a student-athlete, his talent is definitely apparent. He can already make every type of throw and it's clear he has been properly developed by a successful coach and trainer.
Hendrix's arm mechanics are consistently crisp and brings underrated value with his legs to extend plays from the pocket.
Going into his junior year, he will be led by former Arkansas quarterback and Bulldogs’ coach Casey Dick, who heads into his seventh season at the helm.
Dick has sent several prospects to the collegiate level including wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, linebacker Mani Powell, quarterback Drake Lindsey, linebacker Kaiden Turner and linebacker Quade Mosier.
He led the Bulldogs to the 2023 7A state championship, his first since as a head coach and the school’s first since winning back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.
Petrino's history working with quarterbacks going into a second year has proven to be successful at each stop. Whether it was Stefan Lefors (2004), Brian Brohm (2006), Lamer Jackson (2016) at Louisville or Ryan Mallet (2010) at Arkansas, multi-year stops have produced elite level quarterback play.
The Razorbacks' offensive system is certainly quarterback friendly under Petrino as his offensive line improved its quarterback protection in Year 1 by nearly 28%. First-year quarterback Taylen Green made the offense much more potent compared to 2023 as he led the offense to a No. 10 finish nationally in total offense at a shade under 460 yards per game last season.
Arkansas also provided plenty of chunk plays to get fans out of their seats with 246 plays of 10+ yards which ranked No. 3 nationally, an improvement from just 139 such plays (No. 108) in 2023. The offense recorded at least 600 yards three games last year against UAPB, Oklahoma State and Mississippi State.