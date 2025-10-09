Five keys for Arkansas to challenge Tennessee’s tempo in Knoxville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — You can’t fake rhythm in Knoxville.
When Tennessee gets rolling, the Vols’ tempo feels like a runaway train.
The question for Arkansas on Saturday is whether Bobby Petrino’s Razorbacks can find a way to throw the brakes on it.
Considering the way they've looked the last few games it's a point Petrino has to figure out first. It would help if he can get his offense to not stall at halftime.
Arkansas hasn’t been to Neyland Stadium since 2015, but the challenge feels familiar.
The Hogs have beaten Tennessee in their last four meetings, including the last two trips to Knoxville, but this time it’s different — a midseason reboot under an interim head coach, an SEC road test against one of the league’s most explosive teams, and a fan base desperate to see progress.
Petrino’s plan doesn’t need to be fancy. It needs to be physical, disciplined, and smart.
These are five keys that could make the difference between another long Saturday and a statement that Arkansas football still has some fight left.
Just about everybody knows this. It's pretty obvious and has been since athletics director Hunter Yurachek jettisoned Sam Pittman and moved Petrino into the top spot.
Win the line of scrimmage
Everything for Arkansas starts up front.
Tennessee’s offense, led by quarterback Joey Aguilar, thrives on tempo and rhythm, and the only way to disrupt that rhythm is to win early downs.
If Arkansas can force second-and-longs and slow Tennessee’s hurry-up, it can at least make the Vols think instead of sprint.
On offense, the Razorbacks’ run game has to be more than token balance. It's been talked about for two weeks, but now they've got to show it's something they can do.
The offensive line has been inconsistent all season, and it’s time for it to establish some identity. The Razorbacks rank near the bottom of the SEC in rushing yards per carry, and if that trend continues, they’ll be chasing this game before halftime.
This is where Petrino’s hope to return to physical football has to show up — not just schemes, but toughness.
It will be interesting to see how they plays out because we heard it from Pittman for six years. There wasn't a whole lot of evident he was having much success.
Force turnovers, limit mistakes
When two flawed defenses meet, the cleaner team usually wins.
Arkansas has struggled to protect the ball, while Tennessee has made a habit of turning takeaways into points.
If the Hogs can flip that script with just one interception or forced fumble in the right moment, they can steal a possession or momentum.
The truth is, Arkansas doesn’t have the offensive firepower to trade touchdowns all afternoon.
Every drive matters. Every decision from quarterback Taylen Green will carry weight. This game may hinge less on explosive plays and more on who blinks first.
Control tempo, shorten the game
Tennessee wants chaos. Arkansas needs control.
If Petrino’s offense can slow the game down with huddles, long drives, clock—eating possessions, it limits the Vols’ rhythm and keeps their offense watching from the sideline.
The Hogs actually have the tools to do it. Green can run the ball, the tight end usage has improved, and Petrino’s play-calling thrives when he mixes personnel.
A 12-play drive might not make highlights, but it wins games like this. Controlling tempo is the closest thing to playing defense against Tennessee’s offense.
Prevent explosive plays
This Tennessee offense doesn’t mind punting. Patience appears to be in short supply, though.
The Volunteers live on chunk plays with deep posts, quick screens, runs that pop through the second level. The Hogs have struggled to defend that.
Arkansas has to make them work for yards, not give up quick—strike touchdowns. One missed tackle or blown coverage can swing a quarter.
Defensive coordinator Chris Wilson’s front has been hit or miss, but if the Razorbacks can at least contain the edge and tackle cleanly in space, they’ll have a chance.
“We’ve worked on pursuit and tackling all week,” Petrino said earlier this week. “We know what kind of speed they have.”
If the Hogs can force Tennessee to run 10— or 12—play drives, that’s a win, even if it ends in points. It keeps the score manageable and the defense rested.
Get the next men up ready
Depth isn’t a luxury anymore; it’s a necessity.
Arkansas’ injury report reads like an entire receiver room. Ismael Cisse, Monte Harrison and Jalen Brown are out for the season, and tight ends Andreas Paaske and Jeremiah Beck are also sidelined. Freshman Antonio Jordan still hasn't played in a game.
That leaves Petrino turning to CJ Brown, Raylen Sharpe and freshman Courtney Crutchfield for production.
“We’re going to need other guys to step up,” Petrino said this week. “CJ’s done a nice job moving between spots. Raylen gives us speed inside. We’ll see how that rotation looks early.”
It’s a fair gamble. Brown’s physicality could help in the run game, and Sharpe’s quickness fits well in Petrino’s crossing concepts. But it also means a lot of youth in a hostile environment.
What it all means
Vegas doesn’t love Arkansas’ chances, and it’s not hard to see why.
Tennessee’s tempo, talent and depth are problems even for good teams. But there’s something intriguing about the Razorbacks' reset with Petrino’s first real test, a locker room eager for proof that his process works, and a program that still believes it can scrap its way back to relevance.
If Arkansas can win in the trenches, protect the ball, and force Tennessee to grind for points, the Hogs could at least make this one interesting.
That’s not moral victory talk. It’s practical.
Fans might want to have some patience, though. It may look a little early like the kind Arkansas used to play under Petrino the first time around.
Maybe Saturday, it can find that again. Just don't expect it to sustain for a full week with just two weeks finding out what that is.
Three key takeaways
- Arkansas must control tempo and possession to limit Tennessee’s offensive rhythm.
- Winning early downs and avoiding turnovers could be the difference in a one-score game.
- Depth at receiver and defensive discipline will define how competitive Arkansas can be late.