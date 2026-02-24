Tennessee vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 24
The SEC has been a log-jam this season as just four games seperate first place Florida and ninth-place Kentucky. In the middle of that log jam are the Tennessee Volunteers at 10-4 and the Missouri Tigers at 8-6.
Both teams are looking to separate themselves from the middle of the pack in the conference, and they'll face each other tonight in an intriguing matchup. A win would mean a lot for conference seeding for both teams, so let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this game.
Tennessee vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Tennessee -2.5 (-110)
- Missouri +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Tennessee -154
- Missouri +128
Total
- OVER 144.5 (-110)
- UNDER 144.5 (-110)
Tennessee vs. Missouri How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 24
- Game Time: 9:00 pm ET
- Venue: Mizzou Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Tennessee Record: 20-7 (10-4 in SEC)
- Missouri Record: 18-9 (8-6 in SEC)
Tennessee vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Tennessee is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in Tennessee's last five games
- Tennessee is 1-5 ATS in its last six games vs. Missouri
- Missouri is 4-1 ATS in its last five games
- Missouri is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games as an underdog
Tennessee vs. Missouri Key Player to Watch
- Mark Mitchell, G - Missouri Tigers
There are very few teams in college basketball where one player does it all, but that's exactly the case with Missouri. Mark Mitchell leads the team in points per game (17.2), rebounds per game (5.5), and assists per game (3.8), while averaging 33.2 minutes, hardly ever coming off the court. When he brings his best stuff, the Tigers are a tough team to beat.
Tennessee vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm backing Missouri as a home underdog:
The key to being able to hang with Tennessee is defending the interior. Tennessee ranks 43rd in the country in two-point shot rate, with 67.5% of its shots coming from two-point range. That fits right into Missouri's defensive strengths. The Tigers allow teams to shoot just 47.3% from two-point range, which is the 40th-best mark in the nation.
Tennessee's road splits are also concerning for anyone betting on the Vols. Their effective field goal percentage drops 7.1% when playing on the road compared to at home. That's going to make going up against the strong Missouri front court even more difficult.
I'll take the points with the Tigers in tonight's SEC showdown.
Pick: Missouri +3.5 (-110)
