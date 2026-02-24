Tennessee vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 24

The SEC has been a log-jam this season as just four games seperate first place Florida and ninth-place Kentucky. In the middle of that log jam are the Tennessee Volunteers at 10-4 and the Missouri Tigers at 8-6.

Both teams are looking to separate themselves from the middle of the pack in the conference, and they'll face each other tonight in an intriguing matchup. A win would mean a lot for conference seeding for both teams, so let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this game.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Tennessee -2.5 (-110)

Missouri +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Tennessee -154

Missouri +128

Total

OVER 144.5 (-110)

UNDER 144.5 (-110)

Tennessee vs. Missouri How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 24

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Mizzou Arena

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Tennessee Record: 20-7 (10-4 in SEC)

Missouri Record: 18-9 (8-6 in SEC)

Tennessee vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Tennessee is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Tennessee's last five games

Tennessee is 1-5 ATS in its last six games vs. Missouri

Missouri is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

Missouri is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games as an underdog

Tennessee vs. Missouri Key Player to Watch

Mark Mitchell, G - Missouri Tigers

There are very few teams in college basketball where one player does it all, but that's exactly the case with Missouri. Mark Mitchell leads the team in points per game (17.2), rebounds per game (5.5), and assists per game (3.8), while averaging 33.2 minutes, hardly ever coming off the court. When he brings his best stuff, the Tigers are a tough team to beat.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm backing Missouri as a home underdog:

The key to being able to hang with Tennessee is defending the interior. Tennessee ranks 43rd in the country in two-point shot rate, with 67.5% of its shots coming from two-point range. That fits right into Missouri's defensive strengths. The Tigers allow teams to shoot just 47.3% from two-point range, which is the 40th-best mark in the nation.

Tennessee's road splits are also concerning for anyone betting on the Vols. Their effective field goal percentage drops 7.1% when playing on the road compared to at home. That's going to make going up against the strong Missouri front court even more difficult.

I'll take the points with the Tigers in tonight's SEC showdown.

Pick: Missouri +3.5 (-110)

