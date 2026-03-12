Five Razorback Who Must Take Step Forward During Spring Ball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A new coaching staff always brings renewed optimism, but it also brings a fresh evaluation of every position on the roster.

As Arkansas enters its first season under Ryan Silverfield, several players face the type of expectations that could shape the direction of the program in 2026.

From a quarterback battle that may stretch into fall camp to emerging playmakers on both sides of the ball, Arkansas will need a handful of key players to take significant steps forward if the Razorbacks hope to rebound in a highly competitive college football landscape.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson takes a snap from center in preseason drills on the outdoor practice fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

KJ Jackson vs. AJ Hill

Every question going through the summer will be centered around who Arkansas' next quarterback will be. The race between Jackson and Hill is just underway and it may not be settled until coaches are further into fall camp.

That doesn't mean either of them will be disappointments as the staff probably doesn't have a clue who they're going to choose yet. What we do know is Silverfield's offenses under offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey have always relied on efficient quarterback play which should remain the expectation with the Razorbacks.

Arkansas has struggled in recent years to stay ahead in the field position game and that'll be a well talked about issue until it's not.

Whoever wins must command the offense quickly because their backup will be breathing right down his neck.

Courtney Crutchfield, WR

The former 4-star recruit must become a primary playmaker for the Razorbacks by asserting himself into the conversation for a starting role this spring.

Crutchfield was a top-50 ranked prospect in the 2024 class, along with being the top player in the state of Arkansas. He is an exceptionally gifted athlete with the combination of speed and leaping ability which made him a highly sought after prospect out of Pine Bluff.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield on the field against the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, La. | Arkansas Communications

The Razorbacks will be looking for a No. 1 option at wide receiver and with a fresh start under Silverfield, Crutchfield will have as good of a shot as anyone to climb the depth chart. With proven options at the Group of Five level such as Chris Marshall, Donovan Faupel and Jamari Hawkins transferring over, there'll be plenty of guys vying for snaps this spring.

One reason he could improve from now through fall camp is going up against Arkansas' rebuilt secondary. The Razorbacks bring in standouts such as Jaheim Johnson (Tulane), Christian Harrison (Cincinnati), La'Khi Roland (Maryland) and many others who have proven to be solid playmakers as defensive backs during their college careers, respectively.

Improved competition each day in practice can only help Crutchfield be better when he goes up against SEC defensive backs each week of the season.

Bryant Williams, OL

Few positions carry more responsibility in the SEC than offensive tackle, and Arkansas brings in arguably one of the best out of the transfer portal this offsesason.

Arkansas had a solid offensive line last season that ranked among the top units in the country. However, the Razorbacks must replace three starters in Corey Robinson, Fernando Carmona and E'Marion Harris.

In order for the Razorbacks to have a quick rebound from a disappointing 2-10 season, quarterback protection is a priority in Year One under offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey.

The Razorbacks want to implement a physical rushing attack with a strong passing game which means Bryant Williams will need to develop quickly going into his first season in the SEC.

Williams is expected to play a major role along the Razorbacks’ offensive line, and his development could determine how well the offense functions against some of the best defenses in the country.

He won't have much time to get his feet under him following the season opener against North Alabama either with a road trip to Utah and hosting Georgia at Razorback Stadium in week three.

Williams’ ability to protect the edge and anchor the line could become one of the most important factors for the offense. He started 11 games and did not allow a sack for Louisiana last season while helping the Ragin Cajuns to a 6-6 overall record in the regular season.

The 6-foot-7, 310 pound tackle was part of an offensive line that blocked for an offense that produced 344.8 yards per game while also ranking No. 31 nationally with 183 rushing yards per game in 2025.

Former North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Khmori House (7)) during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Khmori House, LB/S

The Razorbacks are in need of leadership on the defensive side at all three levels and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts might have just that in his transfer from North Carolina.

House was one of Arkansas' highly sought after portal additions and will be asked to do a little bit of everything within the Razorbacks multiple look defense.

He'll be relied upon to stop the run, cover tight ends and running backs over the middle, and help organize the defense pre-snap. House’s speed and instincts give him the potential to become the focal point of Arkansas’ defense next season after being a productive linebacker over the past two seasons with 116 career tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and five pass deflections.

Quincy Rhodes, DE

When anyone talks about top players coming into the 2026 season, the Little Rock native might have the most pressure on him to succeed.

Rhodes had a breakout junior season in 2025, tallying 44 total tackles with a team-leading 15.5 tackles for loss in addition to eight sacks, six quarterback hurries, and one forced fumble.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes during game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Now that he is a very well known commodity going into spring practice, he'll be looked upon to bring the energy and leadership evey snap for what can only be an improved defense compared to 2025.

He possesses the size and athleticism to continue being a disruptive force along Arkansas’ defensive front. While not only responsible for applying pressure to quarterbacks but also setting the edge against the run which were two areas Arkansas struggled in last season.

If there was one area Rhodes struggled was his consistency as a pass rushing threat. There were six games last season where his effectiveness was limited, but when his motor was on, Rhodes was good as anyone in the country.

