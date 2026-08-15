Five Things We Learned From Razorbacks Linebackers Before First Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback linebackers Bradley Shaw and Ja'Quavion Smith didn't need much time on Saturday to drop some clues about where the room stands entering its first scrimmage of fall camp.

Whether it's playing with their "hair on fire" or surviving practices in what feels like 1,000-degree heat two of the previous three days, the Razorback linebackers are beginning to embrace exactly what defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has demanded from his unit.

Leadership roles are much more defined, injured players are working themselves back into the rotation, and some younger guys are beginning to develop, which is something the linebacker corps lacked throughout spring ball.

While every position isn't nearly as cut-and-dry as this one, this group has started to take shape while becoming one of the deepest on the roster.

"I've been seeing amazing things," Shaw said Saturday afternoon. "We had amazing growth from the spring to fall camp. We're really getting an understanding of the playbook and playing together and knowing the pieces all around us make all of us better. Everybody's getting better."

Scrimmage Treated Like Game One

For Smith, a transfer from Howard, has thrived during his move from the FCS level. He has received plenty of praise from his spring and fall camp performances that it has helped him become a big factor on defense.

He has flashed speed off the edge and in gaps to rush decision making from quarterbacks, effectively leading to turnovers in practice. Tonight, he'll get a hybrid look of what a typical game day in the SEC will look like.

"We're going to the hotel tonight, so I'm just treating this like Game One," Smith said. "I'm just ready to show everybody what we can do as a whole defense, as a team, and what the people should look forward to."

For Shaw, it's not his first rodeo.

The third-year linebacker out of Hoover, Ala. has been a steady piece wherever he's lined up as a Razorback. This time he's going through things much different while absorbing what the culture and expectations will be like moving forward under coach Ryan Silverfield.

"Really just locking in, going through the whole process," Shaw said. "They're really teaching everybody how it's going to be done here, the new establishment of how he's going to do things here. I think that's a great thing.

"But as far as the scrimmage, we're treating it like Game 1. We're coming prepared. We're coming to play with our hair on fire."

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Heat Is Part of Mental Conditioning

With the extreme heat and drought going around the South, Arkansas isn't alone having to embrace it. However, Silverfield wanted to make sure he prepared his team for every obstacle in his players' way and if that's having them face brutal temperatures while giving their best, so be it.

"I feel it's just mental toughness. You know, we're not going to get to Game 4 and it's a thousand degrees outside and we can go inside. So it's just mental toughness, the mental aspect, so we can have a one-up on our opponent."

Chemistry in Two-Deep

While Shaw and Smith might have the first-team linebacker spots wrapped up, there are a pair of transfers who are playing quality football after coming over from Baylor.

Both Phoenix Jackson and Jeremy Evans have played a lot of ball in the Mountain West and Big 12, respectively.

Jackson missed a lot of action in 2025 for the Bears, but was a major factor out West for Fresno State's defense. His return in camp has given Arkansas another experienced option at linebacker, but his familiarity with a former Baylor teammate could make his transition even easier.

"I saw [their chemistry] on the first day, actually, where we're talking about things and they're bumping each other and they're putting it in code," Shaw said. "You can tell they're familiar with each other. You can see on the field when they play together, also. They're very used to each other. I feel that's a good thing."

Smith pointed toward Jackson's experience as another benefit for a room trying to establish its depth ahead of the season.

"Phoenix, he's one of the older guys in the room, so we've got younger guys that look up to him," Smith said. "I feel like he just brings it every day. He's coming to work. He's been dealing with some injuries, but he's going to bounce back. He's going to be good for the season."

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Ja'Quavion Smith during offseason conditioning drills. | Razorback Football

Smith Growing Into Leadership Role

Smith's rise into a leadership role has come quickly after transferring to Arkansas this offseason. He was already taking reps with the first team defense during spring practice, but has become more than comfortable enough to help lead Arkansas' defense.

"Yeah, I've gotten way more comfortable," Smith said. "I've really just been trying to work on being vocal, being a leader, stepping up on the defensive side of the ball. I've got people that look up to me, so I've just been trying to be more vocal, really."

Communication at the second level is particularly important, especially for a linebacker, who hasn't been around very long at this level. Smith has adapted quickly in his move up from the FCS level, but being productive as he is in practice must translate over on game day.

Showing his adaptability and willingness to learn on the fly can only help him gain respect from his teammates and build trust with his new coaching staff.

Shaw Becoming Roberts' 'Commander'

Roberts alluded to Shaw being the leader of his defense at the MIKE linebacker spot going all the way back to spring ball. That's something he had to embrace early on, but has the confidence in himself to live up to his potential as a playmaker and caller this fall.

"It's something I definitely had to grow into," Shaw said. "I'd say Coach Roberts and Coach Gib helped me grow into that role. At first, it was kind of unusual because previously I never really had to command, but they helped me grow into that role."

Shaw showed plenty of promise during his sophomore campaign, finishing the 2025 season with 50 total tackles, including five tackles for loss, two sacks, one pass breakup, one quarterback hurry, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

Roberts has enough confidence in Shaw to make him responsible that his 10 teammates know where to line up and the assignments are each down.

"It's more of putting things at ease," Shaw said. "When they come out in a formation that's unfamiliar, just helping put things at ease. Roberts is in my ear. He's helping me out, and he's helping me command the defense and get people lined up and get us in the right checks and calls and things like that."

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