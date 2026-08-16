Shaw, Smith Look Like Leaders at Linebacker For Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bradley Shaw has been talked about as a potential star on the 2026 Arkansas defense, and it's easy to see why.

The junior from Hoover, Ala., had 50 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 2025 and was one of the lone bright spots on a putrid Razorback defense.

Going into his third season at UA, Shaw, who stuck things out even as the entire defensive coaching staff changed, is expected to start and get the lion's share of snaps at one of the linebacker spots for the Hogs alongside Howard transfer Ja'Quavion Smith.

"I've been seeing amazing things," Shaw said Saturday regarding Arkansas' fall camp. "We had amazing growth from the spring to fall camp. We're really understanding the playbook and playing together and knowing the pieces all around us to make all of us better. Everybody's getting better."

Arkansas' defensive coaching staff was impressed with Shaw on Saturday during drills on Saturday. On two consecutive reps, coaches yelled to Shaw that he had made a good play, also saying that he had "violent hands."

During the period of practice open to the media, Arkansas' linebacking core spent plenty of time on fundamentals, including knocking the football loose and approaching ball carriers.

Given how poorly Arkansas tackled at times last season, the latter was nice to see.

"I feel like we're starting to be more vocal," Smith said. "Wer're getting to the ball better. Getting more comfortable, really knowing the plays, knowing where we're supposed to be and picking everybody up on the defense."

Of course, what happened in fall camp will have no bearing on how Arkansas plays in its season-opener on Sept. 5 against North Alabama. Real game action can't compare to practice, especially given the relatively light contact linebackers were making with each other on Saturday.

But head coach Ryan Silverfield is trying to make Sunday's closed scrimmage inside Razorback Stadium — the first of two scrimmages for the Hogs prior to Week 1 — feel as close to a real gameday as possible.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bradley Shaw goes through spring practice drills. | Bradley Shaw, Instagram

The team buses awaited luggage and players on Saturday afternoon, idling on the south end of Razorback Stadium. The team will stay at a hotel on Saturday night before Sunday's scrimmage, though few details have been made available as to what the scrimmage will entail.

"I'm taking this like Game One," Smith said. "I'm preparing, we're going to the hotel tonight. I'm just ready to show everybody what we can do. The whole defense, as a team, what the people should look forward to."

"They're really teaching everybody how it's going to be done here," Shaw said. "The new establishment of how [Silverfield's] going to do things here. As far as the scrimmage, we're treating it like Game 1. We're coming prepared. We're coming to play with our hair on fire."

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