Hogs in NFL: How former Arkansas players fared in Week 12

It was a good weekend for ex-Razorbacks with 10 winning games, including 5-1 record in overtime

Taylor Hodges

Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) leaps over Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10) as he is sacked by linebacker Byron Young (0) in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) leaps over Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10) as he is sacked by linebacker Byron Young (0) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A total of 12 former Arkansas football players were in action this weekend, including several who saw their games go into overtime.

Cam Little had a game-winning 52-yard field goal in overtime to give the Jaguars a 27-24 win against the Cardinals and the trio of Lions from Arkansas (Jake Bates, Dan Skipper and Isaac TeSlaa) survived an overtime win against the Giants.

Below is how all of the former Razorbacks in action performed in Week 12.

Two roster moves to note: Bills' rookie Landon Jackson was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn MCL and PCL against the Dolphins.

Vikings' defensive back Dwight McGlothern was waived by the Vikings and then signed to the team's practice squad.

Brandon Allen, QB, Titans

Last Week: Did not play in a 30-24 loss to the Seahawks.
Season Stats: DNP

Jake Bates, K, Lions

Last Week: 2/2 FG, Long 59, 4/4 XP in a 34-27 OT win against the Giants.
Season Stats: 11 Games, 15/19 FG, Long 59, 37/39 XP

Montaric Brown, DB, Jaguars

Last Week: Had seven tackles in a 27-24 OT win against the Cardinals.
Season Stats: 9 Games, 27 tackles, 7 PD, 1 INT

Kam Curl, DB, Rams

Last Week: Had eight tackles, six solo, in a 34-7 win against the Buccaneers.
Season Stats: 10 Games, 87 tackles, 2 INT, 4 PBU, 1 sack

Eric Gregory, DL Patriots

Last Week: Played 18 defensive snaps in a 26-20 win against the Bengals.
Season Stats: 2 GP, 1 tackle

Feleipe Franks, TE, Falcons

Last Week: Played two offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps. Had one carry for two yards in a 24-10 win against the Saints.
Season Stats: 11 Games, 2 rush, 4 yards, 7 tackles

Hjalte Froholdt, OL, Cardinals

Last Week: Started and played every offensive snap in a 27-24 OT loss to the Jaguars.
Season Stats: 11 Games (11 Starts), 774 snaps

Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

Last Week: Had seven catches for 115 yards and one touchdown in a 26-20 win against the Bengals.
Season Stats: 12 Games, 41 receptions, 537 yards, 5 TD

Beaux Limmer, OL, Rams

Last Week: DNP in a 34-7 win against the Buccaneers.
Season Stats: 3 Games (0 Starts), 68 snaps

Cam Little, K, Jaguars

Last Week: Made two field goals, including a 52-yard game-winning field goal and was 3/3 on PATs in 27-24 OT win against the Cardinals.
Season Stats: 18/22 FG, Long 68, 27/28 XP

Dwight McGlothern, DB, Vikings

Last Week: Was waived by the Vikings last week and then signed to the Vikings' practice squad.
Season Stats: 8 Games (0 Starts), 47 snaps

John Ridgeway III, DT, Saints

Last Week: Was inactive for a 24-10 loss to the Falcons.
Season Stats: 1 Game (0 Starts), 1 tackle, 21 snaps

Dan Skipper, OL, Lions

Last Week: Played 15 snaps on offense and six on special teams in a 34-27 OT win against the Giants.
Season Stats: 6 Games (1 Start), 143 snaps

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Lions

Last Week: Was targeted once and played 28 offensive snaps and nine on special teams in a 34-27 OT win against the Giants.
Season Stats: 11 Games, 4 receptions, 65 yards, 2 TD

Razorbacks on bye weeks

Treylon Burks, WR, Commanders

Last Week: Was inactive in a 16-13 loss to the Dolphins before the team's bye week.
Season Stats: 2 Games, 4 receptions, 72 yards, 56 snaps

Dre Greenlaw, LB, Broncos

Last Week: Had four tackles in a 22-19 win against the Chiefs before the team's bye week.
Season Stats: 23 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 PBU

Razorbacks on practice squads

  • Tyrone Broden (SEA)
  • Ja'Quinden Jackson (JAX)
  • Dwight McGlothern (MIN)
  • Marquise Robinson (BAL)
  • Kelvie Rose (JAX)
  • Ricky Stromberg (CHI)
  • Dalton Wagner (LV)

Razorbacks on injured reserve

  • Landon Jackson (BUF)
  • Drew Sanders (DEN)
  • Deatrich Wise Jr. (WAS)

Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

