Hogs in NFL: How former Arkansas players fared in Week 12
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A total of 12 former Arkansas football players were in action this weekend, including several who saw their games go into overtime.
Cam Little had a game-winning 52-yard field goal in overtime to give the Jaguars a 27-24 win against the Cardinals and the trio of Lions from Arkansas (Jake Bates, Dan Skipper and Isaac TeSlaa) survived an overtime win against the Giants.
Below is how all of the former Razorbacks in action performed in Week 12.
Two roster moves to note: Bills' rookie Landon Jackson was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn MCL and PCL against the Dolphins.
Vikings' defensive back Dwight McGlothern was waived by the Vikings and then signed to the team's practice squad.
Hogs in NFL
Brandon Allen, QB, Titans
Last Week: Did not play in a 30-24 loss to the Seahawks.
Season Stats: DNP
Jake Bates, K, Lions
Last Week: 2/2 FG, Long 59, 4/4 XP in a 34-27 OT win against the Giants.
Season Stats: 11 Games, 15/19 FG, Long 59, 37/39 XP
Montaric Brown, DB, Jaguars
Last Week: Had seven tackles in a 27-24 OT win against the Cardinals.
Season Stats: 9 Games, 27 tackles, 7 PD, 1 INT
Kam Curl, DB, Rams
Last Week: Had eight tackles, six solo, in a 34-7 win against the Buccaneers.
Season Stats: 10 Games, 87 tackles, 2 INT, 4 PBU, 1 sack
Eric Gregory, DL Patriots
Last Week: Played 18 defensive snaps in a 26-20 win against the Bengals.
Season Stats: 2 GP, 1 tackle
Feleipe Franks, TE, Falcons
Last Week: Played two offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps. Had one carry for two yards in a 24-10 win against the Saints.
Season Stats: 11 Games, 2 rush, 4 yards, 7 tackles
Hjalte Froholdt, OL, Cardinals
Last Week: Started and played every offensive snap in a 27-24 OT loss to the Jaguars.
Season Stats: 11 Games (11 Starts), 774 snaps
Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots
Last Week: Had seven catches for 115 yards and one touchdown in a 26-20 win against the Bengals.
Season Stats: 12 Games, 41 receptions, 537 yards, 5 TD
Beaux Limmer, OL, Rams
Last Week: DNP in a 34-7 win against the Buccaneers.
Season Stats: 3 Games (0 Starts), 68 snaps
Cam Little, K, Jaguars
Last Week: Made two field goals, including a 52-yard game-winning field goal and was 3/3 on PATs in 27-24 OT win against the Cardinals.
Season Stats: 18/22 FG, Long 68, 27/28 XP
Dwight McGlothern, DB, Vikings
Last Week: Was waived by the Vikings last week and then signed to the Vikings' practice squad.
Season Stats: 8 Games (0 Starts), 47 snaps
John Ridgeway III, DT, Saints
Last Week: Was inactive for a 24-10 loss to the Falcons.
Season Stats: 1 Game (0 Starts), 1 tackle, 21 snaps
Dan Skipper, OL, Lions
Last Week: Played 15 snaps on offense and six on special teams in a 34-27 OT win against the Giants.
Season Stats: 6 Games (1 Start), 143 snaps
Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Lions
Last Week: Was targeted once and played 28 offensive snaps and nine on special teams in a 34-27 OT win against the Giants.
Season Stats: 11 Games, 4 receptions, 65 yards, 2 TD
Razorbacks on bye weeks
Treylon Burks, WR, Commanders
Last Week: Was inactive in a 16-13 loss to the Dolphins before the team's bye week.
Season Stats: 2 Games, 4 receptions, 72 yards, 56 snaps
Dre Greenlaw, LB, Broncos
Last Week: Had four tackles in a 22-19 win against the Chiefs before the team's bye week.
Season Stats: 23 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 PBU
Razorbacks on practice squads
- Tyrone Broden (SEA)
- Ja'Quinden Jackson (JAX)
- Dwight McGlothern (MIN)
- Marquise Robinson (BAL)
- Kelvie Rose (JAX)
- Ricky Stromberg (CHI)
- Dalton Wagner (LV)
Razorbacks on injured reserve
- Landon Jackson (BUF)
- Drew Sanders (DEN)
- Deatrich Wise Jr. (WAS)