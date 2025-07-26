Titans WR Suffers Major Injury
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks continues to suffer setbacks in his return to the field.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Burks suffered another major injury that could sideline him for the season.
"Titans WR Treylon Burks suffered a fractured collarbone here at their stadium practice, per me and Tom Pelissero. Burks will undergo further tests, but he’s expected to miss the start of the season at least. A frustrating outcome for the young pass catcher," Rapoport wrote.
The collarbone fracture comes months after the former first-round pick suffered a torn ACL. Burks played in just five games last season, recording just four catches for 34 yards.
Burks was already expected to compete for one of the final spots on the roster in the wide receiver room alongside rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, but it now appears like he won't be on the 53-man roster at the start of the season.
With Burks out, expect veteran Van Jefferson and undrafted rookie Xavier Restrepo to see more reps in practice at the receiver spot.
The Titans are getting ready for their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 9.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!