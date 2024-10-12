All Hogs

Apparently, things not working out well at UCF and Gus Malzahn apparently KJ Jefferson's spot at risk

Daniel Shi

Florida Gators edge Justus Boone (1) sacks UCF Knights quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 5, 2024.
Florida Gators edge Justus Boone (1) sacks UCF Knights quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 5, 2024. / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The grass isn't always greener on the other side. Former Arkansas and current UCF quarterback KJ Jefferson has been benched under coach Gus Malzahn after just five games. Jefferson was originally seen as an ideal fit under his new coach's offensive scheme, but the Knights opted to start true freshman EJ Colson instead Saturday for its matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Jefferson transferred to UCF after five seasons at Arkansas. In 44 games, Jefferson became the program all-time leader in both passing yards (7,911) and total touchdowns (88). He led the Razorbacks to a nine win 2022 season, including a win in the Outback Bowl, before following it up with another winning season in 2023. Jefferson's final season finished with a disappointing 4-8 season in which offensive coordinator Dan Enos was fired midseason.

Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson rushes in the third quarter against the FIU Panthers
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rushes in the third quarter against the FIU Panthers at Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

In five starts for the Knights this year, Jefferson is 64-for-108 for 1,012 passing yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. His 59.3% completion percentage is the lowest in his career over a season as a starter.

EJ Colson, Jefferson's replacement, was a consensus three-star recruit out of Georgia and was ranked the No. 38 overall quarterback prospect in his class according to On3. He was offered by a plethora of Power Four schools, including Arkansas, Nebraska and Virginia Tech, among others.

