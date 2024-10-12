All Hogs

Arkansas Fans Have Big Reason To Watch LSU-Ole Miss

College playoff elimination game could set table for another Hogs' win

Kent Smith

Arkansas running back Rashod Dubinion makes a catch as the LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Sept. 23, 2023. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Arkansas off this weekend, it's a good chance for fans to get a little time on the water in their favorite fishing hole, do a little squirrel hunting or get a jump on Christmas shopping.

However, there's one game Razorback fans should schedule around — No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 LSU on ABC at 6:30 p.m. from Baton Rouge. For both teams, it's essentially a playoff game.

Whichever loses, the odds of making it into the college football playoffs are pretty much done. It's the kind of game that can beat a team twice.

While Arkansas licks its wounds and tries to use the momentum of a big win over then No. 4 Tennessee to power the Hogs through a focused off-week, LSU is putting everything into a single game against a dangerous Rebels team that still has a huge wake-up call loss to Kentucky fresh on their minds.

If the Tigers lose, the emotional drain of knowing the season is basically over as far as team goals set before the season has a strong possibility of leading to a flat performance in a night game at Razorbacks Stadium. As Paul Finebaum said earlier this week, Fayetteville isn't much to worry about when it comes to day games, but it can be an absolute beast once the sun goes down.

Arkansas Razorbacks fans celebrate in front of the downed goal posts after the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 19-14. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The last thing the Tigers want to do is find themselves uninspired in the Ozarks after dark. The heat on Brian Kelly and the lack of patience fans are showing toward him could get ugly pretty quick also.

Of course, there's another side of the coin. No matter how good either Arkansas or LSU is on a year-to-year basis, this game is always shockingly close.

The slightest thing can tip the game in another team's favor. In this case, if the Tigers come off a big win over Ole Miss with prime playoff position in front of them, it's going to be hard for the Razorbacks to overcome that kind of focus and motivation regardless of home atmosphere.

So, while Arkansas won't be playing this week, whether the Hogs put another mark in the win column could very well be determined in Baton Rouge. It will definitely worth a few hours on a Saturday night just to know what's coming to Fayetteville next weekend.

