Freshman LB gives Razorbacks energy, physicality to defensive front
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There has been talk this offseason that Arkansas' standard defense will switch to more of a three-man front along the line of scrimmage in 2025.
Of course, defensive coordinator Travis Williams will not rule out a move to more of a finesse defense predicated on slowing down spread offenses.
The look will be much different than the type of defense Williams has implemented in the past with more four down pressure with an extra defender released in Cover Zero action.
One linebacker who is in the discussion to play more of an active role as a standup edge rusher at linebacker is redshirt freshman Bradley Shaw, which is similar to the role Drew Sanders played during the 2022 season.
"If we end up playing a lot of three-down front, I think [Bradley Shaw], if [we] decide, is our fourth defensive lineman," Arkansas coach Sam PIttman said April 15. "He is a really good player that can run, so he’ll play a ton of football for us.
"How much will depend, really on where we feel about are we going to be in that odd front with a big standing on the outside, or are we going to be in that odd front with Bradley Shaw playing that edge."
Sanders, a transfer linebacker from Alabama, spent the majority of his lone season at Arkansas living in opposing backfield's each week.
Before entering the NFL Draft as a first round selection with the Denver Broncos, Sanders was a finalist for the Butkus Award for college football's best linebacker and was named to the AP First Team All-SEC selection with 9.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss.
Should Shaw be able to climb up the depth chart, he will be given ample opportunity even if the room is loaded with experience provided by senior duo Xavian Sorey and Stephen Dix.
Pittman isn't alone in his praise for Shaw this spring as Williams believes he is a good player and considered a starter going into summer activities.
"Yeah, I think like Bradley Shaw," Williams said April 10. "I think Shaw is a good football player for us. I see him as one of the starters, as well. Wyatt [Simmons] has been going through a little bit of a hamstring and being able to get him back out there has been awesome to kind of evaluate him and Justin Logan. Seeing the guys get reps and seeing the guys get better is kind of what I’m looking at."
When Williams met with media, he didn't go into much detail because of potential tampering concerns but did spend time glowing about the potential Shaw brings rushing the passer.
"What we're really trying to do, to be honest with you, is when you look at it and you rank your 11 guys. If Bradley Shaw is one of your 11, he can't be on the sideline with me, so he should be on the field," Williams said. "So we're just trying to figure out our way to get the best 11 on the field in different schemes."
"He does have pass rush ability. He's he's very, very smart, so he'll play the Mack, the Money, the Penny. He can edge rush. He can do different things.
"Now, from my seat, I've got to be careful not to give him too much, because he is so smart, and sometimes it could kind of slow a guy down because, he's like that toy that you would like, because he knows everything.
"He's really smart, but I have to be careful myself, not asking him to do too much."
Shaw signed with the Razorbacks as a 4-star and one of the top available uncommitted prospects during the early signing period in December 2023.
He was the No. 192 overall prospect in the 2024 class, No. 16 among linebackers and No. 14 ranked athlete in Alabama, according to 247Sports. Shaw chose the Razorbacks over Clemson, Notre Dame, Auburn, Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri, Tennessee and USC.
As a freshman, Shaw appeared in 12 games and finished with 12 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry.
With more of a physical, active approach being taken this spring for Arkansas' defense, Williams wants his unit to produce big plays whether it be sacks, tackles for loss and turnovers that bring energy to the sideline.
"I think the energy isn't unique, they're happy for their teammates," Williams said. "Teammates make a play. I'm jumping around, I'm happy. That's just who I am. I'm a passionate person. I'm so happy for, if a Razorback make a play, I am happy because I see the hard work they do during the week.
"If an offensive player catch a touchdown or a defensive player make a play. Travis Williams is definitely going to be high fiving and happy. So I'm like that parent on the sideline."