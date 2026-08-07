Freshman QB Receives Praise From Cramsey Following Day Two of Training Camp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks freshman quarterback Hank Hendrix reclassified to the 2026 recruiting class, signing with the program after a loaded recruitment.

The 6-foot-3, 190 pound passer should be starting his senior year of high school the next block over at Fayetteville High School. But decided it was best for his football future to arrive to college a year early.

After going through OTA's and the first two practice at the Razorbacks' training camp, he's displayed a strong arm, fluid throwing motion and unwavering confidence for a 17-year-old, according to offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey.

"Yeah, you know what, Hank has an unbelievable skill set, unbelievable arm talent, coaches kids, so he knows the game inside out," Cramsey said on Thursday. "You can talk to him like a 10-year coaching veteran, albeit he might've just turned 17."

Across his three seasons at the varsity level between Boerne (Texas) High School and Fayetteville, Hendrix started 34 games while recording 9,425 yards of total offense, completed 67.4% of his passes, 102 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions.

Before his reclassification, Hendrix was among the top quarterbacks in the nation at No. 5 overall by Rivals/On3. He chose the Razorbacks over offers from Auburn, Baylor, Duke, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Syracuse, Texas Tech, UTSA, Virginia Tech, Washington State, Wisconsin and many others.

"He's 17 years old. You gotta keep remembering that because real life he really should be preparing for his final year high school," Cramsey said. "The thing I've been most impressed about Hank is he's he's just so cool. He's so poised, almost to the point where he's like bored out there with the positive thing.

"But you're telling me you're putting a senior year, a kid who should be going into a senior high school, putting him out there on an SEC practice field, and really it's not a big deal to him. That's been, to me, the most impressive thing with him. The future is overly bright for him, and you know down the road, I expect his name to be entered into some competition and putting some pressure on people.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Hendrix's father, Chet, is going into his second season on the Razorbacks' coaching staff as a holdover from the Sam Pittman era. While the young quarterback won't be using the coach-to-player communication much during fall camp, what Cramsey has seen from him so far has left him confident in his progression and future.

"Yes, all all of them have it in practice, or they could have it in practice," Cramsey said. "They take out two helmets per practice, one that has a C2P and one that doesn't. Gameday, you're only allowed to have one C2P on the field. But in practice, you know, right now both AJ and KJ have a C2P in their their helmets.

"The other guys right now do not because they go to the other field to develop, and the last thing they need is me talking in their ear while they're running a a different play."

While Hendrix likely won't see the field much, spending time developing in an offensive system for multiple years before battling for the starting job in 2028 or 2029 could be the best case scenario for his trajectory.

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