From Rival Sidelines to Same Backfield: Russell and Hodges Making Noise

They grew up just a few miles and a couple of years apart in central Arkansas, competing on opposite sidelines in some of the state's best high school football.

Now Braylen Russell of Benton and TJ Hodges of Bryant are on the same side and they're both making a strong impression early in Arkansas' 2026 spring practices.

The Hogs held their first live scrimmage of the spring on Saturday in a session that was closed to the public.

When head coach Ryan Silverfield stepped to the podium afterward, it didn't take long for the backfield — loaded with in-state talent — to come up in conversation.

Silverfield called the session exactly what it was supposed to be: a chance to line up and play football.

"Today was the first true test to put the ball down and play base football," he said. "The ball was at the 25 most of the time and just let's go play the length of the field and see what happens."

By the time the dust settled, the Razorbacks had run roughly 95 plays. The two-minute drill was part of the day's work, and Silverfield said the group brought it.

"They went out there and they battled," he said. He described the overall mood and competition level as "a great competitive spirit amongst the guys."

Among the players who stood out when Silverfield ran down his list, a trio of Arkansas natives in the backfield drew some of his strongest words.

Russell's Effort Is Earning Him a Reputation

It hasn't always been smooth sailing for Russell in Fayetteville.

He's dealt with injuries and faced questions about accountability during his time with the Hogs.

Last fall, he finished as the team's third-leading rusher, gaining 286 yards on the ground while averaging 5.2 yards per carry and scoring five touchdowns.

This spring, though, something's different. Silverfield said Russell has slimmed down and is playing with a level of effort that's getting noticed every day.

"Braylen Russell, I've talked about, he has trimmed down and is playing hard," Silverfield said. "His effort has been tremendous. You have heard us talk about 'our standard,' Braylen Russell is on there for his effort almost every day."

Silverfield didn't stop there. He said he told Russell directly what the challenge in front of him looked like.

"I told him that this is the knock on you coming in. Let me see what you are capable of, how hard you practice. He has been great."

That kind of public praise from a head coach isn't something that gets handed out lightly.

For a player who's worked through adversity to reach this point, hearing his name called out in those terms carries weight and it signals that Russell's heading into 2026 with real momentum.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Hodges Finding His Footing After an Adjustment Period

Just down the road from Benton, Hodges spent his high school career in Bryant, where he helped the Hornets claim back-to-back 7A state championships.

Now he's a true freshman with the Razorbacks, and the jump to college football hasn't been without its learning curve.

Silverfield acknowledged Hodges took some time to get adjusted.

"TJ Hodges is another true freshman who the first couple of weeks was big eyes and trying to figure it all out," the coach said.

But that early-season fog is lifting.

"Now he is getting settled so you get to see some of his speed and tenacity," Silverfield said. He was also candid about one area where the staff is still coaching Hodges up. "We still have to teach him to run through the tackles."

That's a normal part of a freshman's development, and the fact that his speed and tenacity are already showing through is a good sign.

Hodges' high school teammate Jakore Smith also received a mention from Silverfield, adding another connection between the Bryant pipeline and the current Razorbacks roster.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles at spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Settles and Other In-State Backs Also Drawing Praise

The backfield praise didn't stop with Russell and Hodges.

Sophomore Cam Settles of Parkview also got a nod from Silverfield, who highlighted the young back's versatility.

"Cam is a young running back who does a lot of things," the coach said. "Catches the ball really well."

Settles appeared in four games during his first season at Arkansas, rushing for 16 yards while getting his feet wet at the college level.

His receiving ability could make him a real weapon out of the backfield as his role grows.

Wyatt Simmons of Harding Academy was another name Silverfield mentioned positively after the scrimmage, further underlining just how much in-state talent is represented in the Hogs' backfield group this spring.

Injury Notes from Saturday's Scrimmage

Not everyone was able to suit up Saturday. Offensive tackles Kavion Broussard and Bryant Williams both sat out the scrimmage.

Silverfield said Broussard is dealing with an illness and should return to practice by Tuesday.

As for Williams, Silverfield offered some reassurance.

"Bryant's is a lower leg deal that should not keep him out too much longer, it's not a long-term injury," the coach confirmed. "He has played a lot of football and we have good faith he will be okay."

Silverfield also noted that several other players were under the weather Saturday but said none of the health issues are expected to linger.

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