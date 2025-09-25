Getting Yurachek to replace Pittman might be path Razorback fans want to travel
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fans are restless and calling for Sam Pittman's head after back-to-back losses in a way that is all too familiar for those watching the team play in recent years.
The Hogs were seemingly driving for the winning points against both Ole Miss and Memphis only to have the drives stall because of fumbles. Instead of 4-0 and nationally ranked, Arkansas is reeling at 2-2 with a murderous schedule facing them.
While it's very disturbing to watch Arkansas lose games this season, turnovers and excessive penalties, the same way they did in 2024.
The coaching staff remained virtually intact from last season with only one change. Despite the staff being retained the Hogs are still making the same mistakes that cost them countless games last season.
That is disturbing.
While fans want Pittman gone are they sure that is what is best for even them at this point? Do they really want Hunter Yurachek hiring the next coach?
Here's three reasons that isn't what is best for Arkansas.
Unwilling to pay top dollar for coach
When Chad Morris was mercifully fired after a terrible run as coach, Yurachek set out to get a new one. One coach after another either turned him down or just stated they had no interest in talking about the job.
Yurachek had a chance to possibly hire Lane Kiffin, but didn't want to deal with his agent and get into a bidding war. Ole Miss hired Kiffin.
Yurachek hired Pittman with a contract that was incentive filled. Pittman wanted this job. It was his dream job.
That is why he took such a contract. No difference maker is going to come to Arkansas with such a contract.
Money still not there for next coach
The Razorbacks have been in the bottom third of the SEC paying players since the NIL started.
Yurachek even stated at the Little Rock Touchdown Club the Hogs weren't in a position to compete for a national championship. Not having the funds for the coach to have a level playing field should make every top coach breaking down the door to get the job.
Yurachek spent years basically fighting the new era of paying players instead of accepting it and adapting. If the athletic director isn't capable of raising money so the coach can have a level playing field in the brutal SEC why would a great coach want to sign up for that?
Yes, the times were completely different, but when the Razorbacks needed funds for facilities or whatever Frank Broyles was always able to raise the money. Once again, I get that was a different time, but if money wasn't a big issue then why is it now?
Does anyone really think Arkansas should be in the bottom third of the SEC in money?
Yurachek made statements at the Little Rock Touchdown Club that will hurt recruiting and any coach he seeks to hire if Pittman is fired will certainly be aware of the defeatist attitude of their future boss.
Arkansas not attractive job, AD has to make it one
Some fans insist if Pittman isn't the head coach then a lot of people not donating big bucks will do so when he's gone. Are you sure?
The comments and way Yurachek has managed the football program hasn't made it an attractive job to outsiders. The chances of Yurachek making a grand slam hire aren't good.
John Tyson helped bail him out with John Calipari. It's possible some booster could do that for football. But the smartest thing Arkansas could do is not let Yurachek hire the next coach. The best path forward for Arkansas would be to hire a new athletic director and then let him hire the next football coach.
The new athletic director would want to hire his own man as coach. If Yurachek fires Pittman and hires someone and things don't change then what?
The last thing Arkansas needs right now is not hire the right coach when and if Pittman is fired or retires or leaves on his own accord.
One bad hire after another since Jeff Long fired Bobby Petrino is a big reason the football program has been reeling for years.