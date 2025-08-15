Green doesn't need fans trying to generate bulletin board type motivation for him
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green has never been one who lacked a chip on his shoulder, but Razorbacks fans are certainly willing to help provide a little motivation if at all possible.
Recently a post by the SEC Network hyping up all the exciting quarterbacks who will fill the league this fall caught the attention of Hogs fans who want it to be taken as bulletin board material.
The idea is Green should feel slighted because his name wasn't listed in a group of SEC quarterbacks on the post. This is supposed to create some kind of "me against the world," "they're gonna know my name" angst in the Arkansas quarterback and light a fire under him to show what he's really got.
The problem with this is, yes, his name isn't written out, but he's one of the first quarterbacks featured multiple times in the video and he's called out by Voice of the Razorbacks, Chuck Barrett, for a big pass play. Also, Green already has the "they're gonna know my name" mentality.
Otherwise, he wouldn't be fighting through a second year under Bobby Petrino while getting extra workouts late an night and early in the morning building chemistry with his receivers under a VR helmet at home. He's already on a mission to disprove his doubters.
That doesn't mean they're not right, initially, which is exactly why his name isn't written out on the post. Green is as exciting as they come, especially when he is healthy.
However, for him to claim his full respect, he has to leave behind some significant baggage that has everything to do with facts, not haters. For starters, he has to stop running himself into sacks and luring his linemen into holding calls.
It didn't matter how good the pocket was, Green was determined to reverse out and make a break for the sideline last season. It set his linemen up for failure because pulling a defender the exact opposite way almost always reveals a hold.
On top of that, he's no longer protected and is covered by another defender on the other side by way of a sideline being there. As a result, penalties were high and nearly every game featured a sack total somewhere between three and six.
Second, Green has to get over his extreme case of "Hot Girl Syndrome." This is where there is someone around that someone else just absolutely can't take his eyes off no matter what is going on around him.
This was an especially big problem for Green and the Hogs last season. Yes, Andrew Armstrong led the SEC in receiving, but he shouldn't have.
Green became obsessed with him. He would immediately look for and find Armstrong on plays where he should have been late in the progression and not an option at all.
He was Green's safety blanket and it became such an attachment that it was awkward to watch at times. Media members tried to express to Hogs fans how much bigger of a star receiver Isaac TeSlaa should have been last year, but a lot of them couldn't see it.
However, toward the end, it got so obvious even the most blind Hogs fans began to notice. He was running open on so many routes and often should have been the first or second option, but Green wouldn't get him the ball.
Instead, he'd try to force it in to Armstrong for the eighth time in the past few series. Once Armstrong was forced off the menu for Green in the bowl game against Texas Tech, the offense exploded.
The ball had to go to TeSlaa and he had big plays that would go on to foreshadow his early success as a third round draft pick of the Detroit Lions. He suddenly made Dazmin James a household name with three catches for 137 yards and a touchdown.
It was a problem that, when solved, helped tremendously with the third bit of baggage he brings into the season. Green struggles with seeing the field.
Even before he became fully transfixed with Armstrong, Green had a difficult time working through his progressions and seeing guys come open.
It just got worse as things compounded. Perhaps the best example is the Louisiana Tech game.
The Razorbacks were struggling mightily with a bowl game and the careers of every coach and football office assistant on the line. Tight end Luke Hasz took off up the middle of the field and almost instantly became wide open with no one in his path.
It should be the easiest touchdown throw with massive guaranteed yards after the catch of the season and a clear momentum shifter. Even if he was a few spots down in the progression, Hasz was so wide open for so long that Green should have easily picked him up in his peripheral.
Instead, he forced a short completion to, that's right, Armstrong. There's a lot of reasons that have been speculated as to why Hasz made the difficult decision to leave the Razorbacks and go to Ole Miss.
However, the one with concrete evidence to support its reasoning was fully captured in that play. Time and time again, receivers did what they were supposed to do and weren't rewarded with the opportunity to make the big play, no matter how easy it would have been.
It had to have been frustrating for all the receivers. It made wins tougher than they should have been and took away opportunities for more wins.
Now, this isn't to say all the issues on offense from last season should fall on Green's shoulders. There were plenty of times where the offensive line didn't do its job, resulting in having to hold and give up sacks.
The weakness in protection played a big role in Green not scanning the field consistently because he was given plenty of reason to be gun shy early on and to develop bad habits in pressure because it happened so often.
Part of why Armstrong became a safety blanket was because Green was supposed to be able to count on certain receivers early in the season who couldn't come up with the catch. He learned to have a short pass caught three out of three times rather than a longer pass elsewhere getting caught one out of three.
However, the sources of a lot of Green's issues are gone, the baggage is real, and he can only affect what he can affect. If he truly deserves to be on that list teasing dynamic SEC quarterbacks, then he will find a way to join up with Petrino and solve the problems.
If he does that, he will experience a great deal of success that will never be forgotten. Green will have his respect.
He doesn't need someone trying to drum up weak bulletin board material. If he's meant for this, then what Green is looking for to motivate him is already inside.