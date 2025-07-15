Green, Nussmeier more alike than most think going into 2025 season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green is in the same type of situation as LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier.
Both players have a year of starting experience under their belts, have played in wild road environments and lived through the highs and lows of SEC play.
The difference between a quarterback's firs year and the second year gives them time to develop, learn from mistakes they’ve made and be afforded an opportunity to be better.
For necessary improvement, Green must trim down on turnovers issues and he knows that. He told reporters that a concerted effort was made during spring ball to be more comfortable and sure of himself in the offense.
While Green’s 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions won’t jump off the page to the casual fan, he did prove his game could translate from the Mountain West to SEC rather easily.
"[I've got to] take care of the ball, the fumbles and interceptions, and my ability to focus all four quarter," Green said at teh start of spring practice. "Especially when I get tired. I've seen my ability to think about the read or think about everything that I have to go through, that's a really big thing that I have to get better at.
"Whether it's you're tired fourth quarter or I just had, like, a 60-yard run and I've got to be able to audible or call a different play. That's a really big thing I'm stressing is to get my stamina up and mental toughness."
His dual threat ability allowed him to rush for 602 yards and another eight additional scores.
With a relatively new group of receivers, Green is tasked with creating chemistry among his pass catching optons .
That's where Nussmeier differs from Green, as he returns several key targets such as Chris Hilton Jr., Aaron Anderson, Barion Brown and Nic Anderson who are all blazing fast and set to compete for a national championship.
Nussmeier is a gunslinger, unlike Green, and isn't afraid to pull the trigger which led to 12 interceptions thrown last season.
"But Garrett is at LSU because he loves LSU. He wants to lead our football team to a championship. If the Heisman follows with that, I think he's good with that," LSU coach Brian Kelly said Monday. "I answer the question this way because all of our conversations with him aren't about individual goals. They're about how do I lead this football team to a championship.
"All we've seen is him leading, him being selfless. His selflessness is going to be the differentiator from last year to this year, as well as the experience he had playing against really good SEC teams."
Arkansas' wideout room has potential with several players who enjoyed success at the Group of Five level. O'Mega Blake began his career at South Carolina before taking a detour at Charlotte last season which led to him leading all FBS receivers with 25 yards per catch.
Former UAB standout Kam Shanks was an All-American punt returner who brings an explosvie dynamic to Arkansas special teams unit it has lacked for years.
The Razorbacks also brought in Ismael Cisse from Stanford, but broke his wrist during offseason conditioning work last week. He was praised throughout the spring for his dependablity in the slot, but will miss an undisclosed amount of time this fall.
Florida State transfer Jalen Brown has an opportunity to take advantage of Cisse's injury, by coming in to learn the playbook this summer to make an immediate impact for the Razorbacks.
Brown began his career at LSU in 2023 before transferring to Florida State for the 2024 season. He caught eight passes for 75 yards for the Seminoles before his dismissal from the program this spring after being praised by coach Mike Norvell for his sudden emergence.
"A guy I'm really proud of for the last week-plus, I'm seeing some positive strides is Jalen Brown. He's got great ability, it's just the consistency of that performance, that push and strain, and he's growing up," Norvell said after practice on April 1. "For the things he did when he got the ball in his hands were great but for the things that he was doing without the ball in his hands too, that's what he needs to show. I thought that he had a good day in that."
Since Treylon Burks' decision to go pro after the 2021 season, the Razorbacks have lacked a true deep threat who can blow the top off opposing defense. With Brown's growth during the offseason, it's possible his running ability can translate to Arkansas' offensive success this fall.