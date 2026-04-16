'Gruden Quarterback Class' Reveals What Haunts Taylen Green

There was a lot to be surprised about in regard to the debut of John Gruden's Quarterback Class featuring Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green Wednesday night — the extreme amount of cursing by Gruden for instance — but nothing stood out more than the amount of pain and personal responsibility Green clearly feels for not being able to protect his head coach from a fan base that entered the season thirsty for blood.

From the second Gruden's progression through Green's college career journey reaches the point where Sam Pittman enters his life, the love and appreciation he feels for his head coach is clear.

"I love my Hogs," Green said with admiration tinged with a bit of sadness in his voice. "I love my Hogs. [Coach Sam Pittman], that's my guy."

Gruden was quick to correct the misconception about Pittman, telling Green "He's a hell of coach!" to which Green immediately agreed.

It gets harder to watch as the former NFL coach pounds a pair of audibles into Green's head not taught to him by offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino that the Hogs' former quarterback picks up with ease. Halfway through the show, even the audience at home can follow the reads and make the calls because of how simple the concept is.

Gruden is able to show how easily that knowledge could have saved games and it soon becomes clear Green realizes it could have not only saved games, but the season and his beloved coach's career. The burden he appears to carry in regard to blaming himself for what happened to Pittman is obvious.

It can be seen in the hurt he feels about poor footwork costing him a huge play to the tight end against Auburn that either could have been the difference making touchdown or set it up. It's something Green identifies and owns up to so fast, it's easy to tell he has run that play back in his head over and over.

However, as Gruden points out over and over again how that simple audible would have gotten Arkansas out of bad plays into ones that not only would have not only won games, but beaten playoff teams, there becomes zero doubt how much Green wants to go back in time, fix it and get Pittman his job back.

"We fired the coach," Gruden said.

Immediately Green's head dropped, sadness filled his eyes and his body language fell flat. The regret of not being able to stop it felt heavy in his voice.

"Yeah, that's my guy," said slowly. "Coach Pitt."

There is just no denying the relationship the pair shared. Seeing how much this is weighing on Green, Gruden tries to lighten the mood and shift gears by pointing out how much a coach would have wanted out of the up and down rollercoaster that was Arkansas football at that time.

"I want you to start thinking about how you can handle this, because it's going to happen again," Gruden said of Pittman's mid-season release."It's football. [Expletive] is going to happen. It's a hard way to make a living.

"I think somebody needs to say, 'Hey, shut that door! All the non football players out! Only players and coaches. Let's pick our [expletive] up here! Okay, let's pick this [expletive] up! You know, the way we meet, the way we eat, the way we practice, the way we play. Let's pick this [expletive] up! Because, hell, Coach Pittman, he might probably say [expletive], I'm glad I don't have to watch this [expletive] anymore."

Even if the pair of audibles is the only thing Green comes away with, it gives him one more talking point to prove his competency when NFL coaches ask him to break down negative plays. That's well worth it.

That's because, as fans know, the ups and downs with the Razorbacks, even on a series to series basis with Green at quarterback, can be an emotionally exhausting ride, and he will have to answer for it in NFL team interviews.

"We got to eliminate the peaks and the valleys," Gruden said. "I watch Arkansas play this year, I thought I was gonna have a heart attack. 'Holy [expletive], what a great play! Oh, what the [expletive] are they doing?' You know what I'm saying?

"'Hey, great job! We scored! What the [expletive] are we doing?' You know what I'm saying? Not to yell and scream and get you all fired up, but when I watch Taylen Green at Arkansas, when I watch the Razorbacks, I feel a lot of peaks and valleys."

However, the amount of time Gruden puts into restoring the battered quarterback's confidence, helping him see the unlimited promise certain executives are also going to see, is almost as valuable. If he doesn't believe he has the natural tools and benefitted greatly from executing Petrino's extremely complex offense, then he may never believe in himself.

"I'm watching Texas A&M — this is my example to you, man — I mean this play you make right here," Gruden said as Green slides through the entire Aggies defensive line on the screen before throwing a long touchdown while on the run. "You can't coach this [expletive]. I'm just telling you. I've coached quarterbacks 100 years. You can't get out of that kind of trouble and throw the ball from this awkward platform to your left that accurate unless you got a ton of talent."

Even the social media teaser for the show pumped Green up to the highest level.

"The measurables of Calvin Johnson and the playing style of Randall Cunningham... you guys are going to LOVE this kid! TUNE IN!!"

7PM EST TONIGHT IT'S QB CLASS WITH TAYLEN GREEN!!



The measurables of Calvin Johnson and the playing style of Randall Cunningham... you guys are going to LOVE this kid! TUNE IN!!



Presented by @ChevyTrucks #ad #chevy #silverado pic.twitter.com/Ue1jaPu4rN — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) April 15, 2026

However, all of this mental development came with a strong warning. Green was adamant he is a quarterback who wants nothing to do with playing receiver, but that means adjusting his game.

"You're gonna do what Lamar Jackson is doing right now," Gruden told him. "You win in the pocket. And when [expletive] breaks down, we use the speed. Are you with me? I'm with you because you said you don't want to be a receiver.

"But if you don't buy into this pocket passing {expletive], I'm moving you to X [receiver], and you're gonna be on the backside of trips, and you're gonna be like, AJ Green, OK?"

However, Gruden pointed out how Green's measurables align with Calvin Johnson and that history shows former Hogs quarterback Matt Jones, a comparison Green never shook at Arkansas for his running style and ability, was drafted in the first round to the Jacksonville Jaguars to play receiver.

"What if I said, 'Hey, man, I really have a vision,'" Gruden said. "Pretty good offensive coach, got a hell of a quarterback. We could really use a Calvin Johnson. Would you be interested in in being a wide out?'

"I mean, you know, Matt Jones, right? Did he play quarterback at Arkansas? And what did he get drafted by the Jaguars in the first round to do? What did Jacksonville do to his [expletive]? Would you do it?

". . . Why don't you go to Detroit and play wide out? You can be the next Megatron. You and [former Arkansas receiver Isaac] TeSlaa can tear it, tear it up with Jared Goff."

Again, Green shut down such talk, saying he wants to leave the dramatic high speed catches in Detroit to TeSlaa. He's looking to grow into a pocket passer with a strong exit strategy if things break down, not run routes against defensive backs.

Green may be set on playing quarterback, but Gruden laid it out well how little control he has over that. If a teams sees his 6-foot-6 frame with 4.36 speed and measurables never recorded before at the combine, there is a very real chance Green gets drafted to play receiver.

Taylen Green has heard all the talk about him playing wide receiver... but make no mistake my man is a QUARTERBACK!!



We are going to win in the POCKET with Taylen and SHRED people with our legs when we need to! pic.twitter.com/tAoV2X00Rl — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) April 15, 2026

It's probably not a coincidence that Gruden keeps bringing up Johnson and Detroit. The Lions have a Razorbacks friendly organization that has carried numerous former Hogs of late.

Just last season, Detroit rightfully became enamored with the speed, size and hands of TeSlaa, stunning the NFL world by drafting him a minimum of three to four rounds higher than projected if he was projected to get drafted at all.

There's little doubt Detroit may have also become fixated on his quarterback while watching all that film on TeSlaa, just not for his ability to throw against NFL defenses.

It only takes one team. If someone jumps into the first round to take him, then the audibles Gruden taught Green won't matter.

He is moving to the X and he had better develop solid hands. However, if he falls to the third round or later, there's a good chance Green gets to make amends as a developmental quarterback.

That is a good spot for him in a rather weak quarterback class. At that point, if he becomes the quarterback Pittman believed he could be when he took a risk on an unsteady signal caller out of Boise State, then all will be well.

Pittman will crack himself open a "cold beer" from his lake house and take in his final Hogs quarterback as he journeys to become the next Randall Cunningham, as laid out by Gruden.

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