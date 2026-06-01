A.J. Brown Trade Live Updates: Tracking the Latest As Eagles Expected to Deal WR to Patriots

The calendar has officially flipped to June, meaning the Eagles will likely trade wide receiver A.J. Brown in the coming days.

After Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni told reporters in late February that he “ can’t guarantee ” Brown will be with the organization this coming season, speculation about where the three-time Pro Bowler could play next quickly intensified. The Patriots have long been considered the most obvious landing spot —a move that would reunite Brown with head coach Mike Vrabel, whom he played under with the Titans from 2019 to ’21. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Monday that a Eagles-Patriots trade falling through at this point would be “ a pretty big upset .” The two sides have the framework in place for a deal, with the final details still needing to be ironed out.

Among the reasons why a deal has yet to be made is the way Brown’s contract affects the Eagles’ salary cap. If Philadelphia had traded him before June 1 , it would have carried his entire $43 million dead-cap charge in 2026. Waiting until 4:00 p.m. on June 1, however, allows them to split it, with $16.4 million accelerating onto 2026 and the remaining $27.1 million being pushed to ’27.

With that, here’s a look at all the latest surrounding what’s become an increasingly inevitable trade of Brown to the Patriots.

A.J. Brown Trade Live Updates: Eagles expected to deal wide receiver to Patriots

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