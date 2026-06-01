Russell Wilson to Join CBS Sports, Passing Over Opportunity for NFL Return

Russell Wilson’s playing days seem to be coming to an end.

After spending the 2025 season with the Giants, the 10-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLVIII champion is hanging up his cleats and joining CBS Sports as an NFL analyst. Wilson is set to be an analyst on the network’s Sunday pregame show, NFL Today, alongside James Brown, Nate Burleson and Bill Cowher. He’ll replace Matt Ryan, who accepted a job as the Falcons’s president of football this offseason. Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports was first to report the news.

Glass Break: Russell Wilson is expected to replace Matt Ryan on CBS's NFL Today, sources told @FOS.@AndrewMarchand previously tabbed CBS as the favorite to land Wilson https://t.co/eaqCn7TY62 — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) June 1, 2026

Wilson, 37, took a free agency visit with the Jets this offseason and according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , has an offer to be a backup quarterback. That said, while he may not officially be retiring, he’s at least pausing his playing career for a stint in the media.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

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