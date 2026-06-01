Russell Wilson to Join CBS Sports, Passing Over Opportunity for NFL Return
Russell Wilson’s playing days seem to be coming to an end.
After spending the 2025 season with the Giants, the 10-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLVIII champion is hanging up his cleats and joining CBS Sports as an NFL analyst. Wilson is set to be an analyst on the network’s Sunday pregame show, NFL Today, alongside James Brown, Nate Burleson and Bill Cowher. He’ll replace Matt Ryan, who accepted a job as the Falcons’s president of football this offseason. Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports was first to report the news.
Wilson, 37, took a free agency visit with the Jets this offseason and according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, has an offer to be a backup quarterback. That said, while he may not officially be retiring, he’s at least pausing his playing career for a stint in the media.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
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Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.Follow mikekadlick