Halftime Takeaways As Arkansas Leads Auburn 10-3

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas leads Auburn 10-3 at halftime of Saturday's SEC contest inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Here are three takeaways from the first half of action.

In Ron Roberts' return to Auburn, Razorback defense shows out

Ron Roberts said Tuesday he was excited to go back to Auburn, as he hadn't been back to the Plains since serving as AU's defensive coordinator under Hugh Freeze in 2023.

His defense was clearly excited to go to Auburn, too.

Arkansas' defense was relentless in the first half, and while the Tigers are no offensive juggernaut, they certainly didn't look like one in the first half. Auburn had only 109 total yards, and mobile QB Byrum Brown was contained both on the ground and through the air. Brown had six carries for -3 yards and went 13-20 passing for 91 yards.

Jeremiah Cobb, who had 153 rushing yards against Arkansas in Fayetteville last year, was also held in check, as he had only 19 yards on seven carries.

Run game finds some juice

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Arkansas' lack of a run game has been a major storyline all year, but the Hogs finally found some life on the ground in the first half at Auburn.

Sutton Smith broke off a 65-yard run that got Arkansas down to the 1-yard-line and led to a Braylen Russell rushing touchdown, while Cam Settles had eight carries for 27 yards and Markeylin Batton even got his first career snaps, carrying the ball four times for 11 yards. KJ Jackson also had a nice third down scramble to move the chains in the first quarter.

Arkansas fails to capitalize on some mistakes

Arkansas is leading at the half and played one of its better halves of the season in the first half on Saturday, but it was far from perfect.

After turning Auburn over on downs on AU's first drive of the game, Ryan Silverfield trotted out Max Gilbert, who was 1-5 on field goal attempts of 50 yards or more prior to Saturday, for a 53-yard attempt.

Gilbert's kick didn't even come close.

While Arkansas' offense did show some signs of life, it didn't put Auburn on its heels enough in the first half. KJ Jackson chucked an interception into double coverage on a wild pass intended for Antonio Jordan, then missed an open Ismael Cisse on a seam route on Arkansas' next drive.

As poorly as Auburn played through the first 30 minutes, the Tigers are still very much in the game due to Arkansas' inability to capitalize on AU's multitude of mistakes.

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