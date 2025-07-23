Hasz injury sidelines former Razorback tight end, but how long for Ole Miss?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Apparently Arkansas isn't the only SEC school that lost a key receiver to injury before fall camp practices start next week.
Somehow, though, it's a strange feeling that a former Razorback is the injured player.
Ole Miss tight end Luke Hasz is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025 season after undergoing surgery on his right ankle, multiple sources confirmed to Tyler Komis at Inside the Rebels Tuesday evening. No further details on how the injury was reported.
Hasz, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound junior, suffered the injury recently and had surgery ahead of the start of fall camp. The Bixby, Okla., native transferred to Ole Miss from the Hogs before spring practice. He was expected to play a key role in Lane Kiffin’s offense.
“It was good to add him,” Kiffin said during spring practice. “Wright and Hasz are two guys that have both played extremely well in this conference. Luke has done a really good job for two years over there.”
The Hogs lost wide receiver Ismael Cisse maybe for the entire season, according to coach Sam Pittman at SEC Media Days last week. That was a wrist injury on a fluke routine weight-lifting workout that went bad.
He was expected to be a key member of an overhaul at the wide receiver spot from last year where graduation and the transfer portal hit hard. Part of the losses was Hasz, who had become a big part of the offense now having to rebuild.
The Rebels will shift focus to Dae’Quan Wright, Trace Bruckler and Hayden Bradley at the tight end position in Hasz’s absence. The Razorbacks face Ole Miss in the third game of the season in Oxford.
This marks the second significant injury of Hasz’s college career. His freshman season at Arkansas ended early after he broke his clavicle in his fifth game. Hasz returned in 2024 and started 11 games, finishing with 26 receptions for 324 yards and four touchdowns while nursing a sore back.
Hasz was rated as the No. 2 tight end and No. 34 overall transfer in the portal this cycle, according to 247Sports. He recorded 42 receptions for 577 yards and seven touchdowns over two seasons with the Razorbacks.
Hasz said during spring practice that Ole Miss tight ends coach John David Baker and the offensive system played a major part in his decision to transfer.
“Definitely Coach Cox being a big emphasis on that just because I’ve gotten to know him for a while just from high school recruiting,” Hasz said. “Getting to work with Dae’Quan too is a really big thing. I like being able to compete with him. Just the system coach [offensive coordinator Charlie] Weis and coach Kiffin have, I think it’s a great opportunity for us as tight ends to be used well. Run blocking and pass game.”
Wright started 12 games for Ole Miss in 2024 and finished with 23 receptions for 312 yards and two touchdowns. Bruckler and Bradley, both underclassmen, are expected to provide depth.
Ole Miss opens fall camp next week. The Rebels begin the season Aug. 30 against Furman at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.