Hill adds muscle shooting for key role in Razorbacks backfield
Rodney Hill has never been one to shy away from a challenge.
After a rocky start to his college football journey, the Arkansas running back is betting on a new approach built in the weight room and fueled by relentless determination to get into the rotation this year.
Transferring from Florida State after two seasons, Hill’s path to Arkansas was hardly smooth. A problem with management off the field set him back, but the 5-foot-10, 193-pound junior from Statesboro, Ga., seized his second chance with the Razorbacks.
In his first season with the Hogs, Hill appeared in 10 games, missing three due to concussion protocol, yet still managed to carve out a versatile role.
He rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns on only 28 carries, while leading all returning Razorbacks in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (68). His presence was also felt on special teams, where he handled kickoff duties and racked up 132 yards on eight returns.
“I love it,” Hill said this week of his special teams contribution. “I just love doing special teams with Coach Fountain, and I’m looking to take a good bit on back. I’ve been working my tail off, so I’m looking to have a good year on that.”
Arkansas running backs coach Kolby Smith has made it clear that he prefers a committee approach, envisioning Hill as one part of a three-man backfield alongside sophomore Braylen Russell and New Mexico State transfer Mike Washington.
“Three in a given game because of all the different situations that can come up,” Smith explained. “We design plays. We’ve got to get it to plays for certain players, you know, we want Braylen in this situation, we’d rather have Mike in this situation and sometimes we want to have Rodney in a situation.
“It all depends on the situation.”
Smith’s vision for Hill extends beyond just a piece of the rotation. “I think he can be a great early-down, red-zone runner for us,” Smith said.
“Early down meaning first and second down,” he said. “Get him out in the passes on third-and-medium, third and short type of situations. When we’re in the red zone and if we want to isolate a linebacker when they go man coverage, we can use him for that.”
Hill’s coach doesn’t hesitate to praise his toughness and versatility, calling him “explosive” and “exciting.”
Smith pointed to Hill’s ability to run inside zones and break free when he finds a crease.
“He’s going to be a great player for us. He’s explosive. He’s exciting. He’ll bring toughness to the room, and he’s a very good inside-zone runner. When he gets his shoulders square and he gets behind those blocks, he can do a great job of being explosive in the open field.”
Hill’s offseason was defined by one goal to get stronger.
“He’s about 193, 195, so he’s probably put on a good 7 pounds of muscle, but he’s been explosive,” Smith said of his progress. “We’ve been making our blitz checks and he’s been able to finesse his way through the line of scrimmage and open field and take it to the house.”
Spring practices gave Hill a boost in confidence, especially after he ripped off two 40-plus yard touchdowns in a single day.
“The spring was really big for him, that day he had two 40-plus yard touchdowns, I think that really increased his confidence,” Smith said.
Hill himself has taken a no-frills approach to his preparation.
“Just eat, lift, sleep,” he said. “Really, that’s all. That was my main goal in December after the bowl game, just start by eating more, eating like three or four times a day, just trying to get my weight up. I can’t be out there running at like 185.”
The coaching staff is careful with Hill’s health. He sat out the Razorbacks’ first scrimmage of fall camp after “getting dinged up” at Thursday’s practice, but coach Sam Pittman described the decision as precautionary.
Hill returned for limited work on Friday, and the team planned to regroup after a short break.
Hill's just putting his head down and focusing, which is really about all they can do.
“I’ve been working my tail off,” he said.
The azorbacks open the season with essentially a warmup game Aug. 30 at 3:15 p.m. in Razorback Stadium against Alabama A&M. The game will be televised on SEC Network.