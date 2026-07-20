2026 College Football National Championship Odds (Ohio State, Notre Dame and Texas Top Odds List)

Football fans, it's time to get excited! We are now just 40 days away from the first College Football game of the 2026-27 season.

The Indiana Hoosiers were one of the best stories in all of sports, let alone college football, last year, going 16-0 to win the school's first National Championship as a program that used to be the laughing stock of the sport.

This season is shaping up to be another fun one. The National Championship seems completely up for grabs, with seven different schools having odds of 11-1 or shorter of winning it all. The 2024-25 champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, will enter as the betting favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook at +550, an implied probability of 15.38%.

Notre Dame is second on the odds list at +650. The Fighting Irish lost in the National Championship Game two years ago, but failed to make the playoff last year after a disappointing 10-2 season.

The Texas Longhorns, led by Arch Manning, come in at third on the odds list at +750. They had a disappointing 2025 season, playing to a 10-3 record, but they looked strong in the final stretch of the year, including beating No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 18 Michigan. If Manning can take another step forward, they can be a legitimate contender.

Oregon (+800), Indiana (+850), Georgia (+900), and Miami (+1100) round out the top seven teams on the odds list. There is a significant gap after Miami before the likes of Texas Tech (+2000), Texas A&M (+2000), LSU (+2200), Ole Miss (+2200), Oklahoma (+2500), and Alabama (+2500).

Let's take a look at the full list of odds of all teams with 100-1 odds or shorter as we enter the final stretch of the offseason.

College Football National Championship Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Ohio State +550

Notre Dame +650

Texas +750

Oregon +800

Indiana +850

Georgia +900

Miami Florida +1100

Texas Tech +2000

Texas A&M +2000

LSU +2200

Ole Miss +2200

Oklahoma +2500

Alabama +2500

USC +3500

Michigan +4000

Tennessee +5000

Florida +5000

Auburn +10000

Missouri +10000

BYU +10000

Louisville +10000

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $350 in bonus bets if you bet $5 for seven days . Simply sign up, make a deposit and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!