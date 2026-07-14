Razorbacks' Commit Receives Monumental Boost in Recruiting Rankings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas JUCO defensive tackle commit Mahonri Maiava might have pledged to the Razorbacks as an unknown prospect.

That certainly appears to be the case after flying under the radar as the latest Rivals 2027 recruiting class update allowed Maiava to climb all the way to the No. 3 junior college prospect in the country, according to Rivals.

The 6-foot-4, 314 pound defensive tackle is a native of Samoa and is ranked No. 2 among defensive linemen and No. 1 JUCO player in Kansas for the cycle.

He announced his pledge to the Razorbacks last month following his official visit the weekend of June 19 over schools such as offers from Louisiana-Monroe, Old Dominion and Western Michigan.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive line coach Landius Wilkerson during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

However, with his recent push near the top of the rankings, the Razorbacks could potentially have their hands full in competition given he was such a unique find on the recruiting trail.

Maiava saw action in just seven games as a true freshman for Garden City Community College, recording only nine tackles, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

He brings tremendous size to the Razorbacks along the interior of the defensive line, which is an area Arkansas struggled with depth issues in previous seasons.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive line coach Kynjee' Cotton during spring practice drills. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

With Arkansas moving towards more of a 3-4 defensive front, Maiava gives coaches an anchor up front as a nose tackle who can take up space and force runs to shift towards the tackles.

His presence would likely force a double-team on certain downs while freeing up linebackers to make plays in similar fashion to how previous successful Arkansas defenses utilized Darius Philon and John Ridgeway.

The Razorbacks currently have commitments from 24 prospects for the 2027 class and currently sit at No. 30 nationally, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Arkansas' 2027 Commit List

• 4-star DE Keith Richmond, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs., Pinson, (Ala.)

• 4-star OL Alijah Shaw, 6-foot-9, 290 lbs., Leawood, (Kan.)

• 4-star WR Jabari Watkins, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs., Thomasville, (Ga.)

• 4-star OL Okaefe Oruru, 6-foot-6, 310 lbs., Jenks, (Okla.)

• 4-star WR Darion Moseley, 6-foot, 190 lbs. Alabaster, (Ala.)

• 4-star DL Mahonri Maiava, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs., Garden City, (Kan.)

• 3-star CB Kevin Grant, 5-foot-11, 195 lbs., Arlington, Texas

• 3-star RB Jeremiah Dent, 6-foot, 200 lbs., Marion

• 3-star CB John Catlin IV, 6-foot, 170 lbs., Denton, Texas

• 3-star CB Stanley Peters, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs., Seminary, (Miss.)

• 3-star LB Bryce Breeden, 6-foot-1, 221 lbs., Bridge City, Texas

• 3-star OL Teagan Parizek, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs., Hendersonville, (Tenn.)

• 3-star DL James Stewart, 6-foot-2, 290 lbs., Murfreesboro, (Tenn.)

• 3-star S Jameer Cantrell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs., Buford, (Ga.)

• 3-star OL Judah Gumbs, 6-foot-6, 290 lbs., Seffner, (Fla.)

• 3-star QB Cason Myers, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Auburn, (Ala.)

• 3-star TE Parker Keenan, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs., Clarksville, (Tenn.)

• 3-star OL Bradley Sturdivant, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs., Sheridan

• 3-star DL Eli Thornton, 6-foot-3, 315 lbs., Valley View

• 3-star LB Will Caston, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Fayetteville

• 3-star OL Henry Frazier, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs., Rogers

• 3-star DB Rashaad Silver, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs., Columbia, (Ga.)

• P Declan Hamm, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Lewisville, Texas

• K Rocco DePrima, 6-foot, 180 lbs., Columbia, (Mo.)

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