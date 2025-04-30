Hogs add Texas speedy receiver to 2026 recruiting class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The Razorbacks continue its run of commitments Tuesday with the addition of Missouri City, Texas 3-star wide receiver Robert Haynes, according to a post on his X account.
Haynes chose Arkansas over the likes of Louisville, Pittsburg, Arkansas State, Louisiana, UL-Monroe, UNLV and Sacramento State.
The 6-foot-1, 175 pound prospect recently attended Houston's Under Armour Next recruiting event where he displayed his speed and explosiveness enroute to the camp's wide receiver MVP award April 19.
As a junior, Haynes caught 32 passes for 503 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024 for an average of 15 yards per reception.
He goes into his senior year as the No. 146 overall wide receiver in the nation and No. 129 athlete in Texas for the 2026 cycle, according to 247sports.
The Razorbacks were potent in year one under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, finishing No. 10 nationally in total offense averaging 460 yards per game last season.
Petrino's offense was one of the best in the FBS with 246 chunk plays of 10+ yards in 2024 which ranked No. 3 nationally, an improvement from just 139 such plays (No. 108) in 2023.
Arkansas made an effort this offseason to be a tad more explosive with several smaller, shiftier receivers combined with taller, physical options like sophomore Monte Harrison, Jean and Blake.
Last season, Arkansas proved it could spread the wealth, which is a benefit to Petrino's play calling style. Green completed passes to 21 different players with seven receivers hauling in 13 or more receptions.
Whether a product of Petrino's offense or not, Arkansas did produce the SEC's leading wide receiver, Andrew Armstrong, who caught 78 passes for 1,140 yards and one touchdown in 2024.
The Razorbacks 13-man class is headlined by 4-star Oklahoma defensive end Colton Yarbrough and 3-star quarterback Jayvon Gilmore.
2026 Razorbacks Recruiting Class
DE Colton Yarbrough
QB Jayvon Gilmore
S Adam Auston
WR Dequane Prevo
DL Ari Slocum
S Tay Lockett
DB Jalon Copeland
WR Robert Haynes
DB Kyndrick Williams
TE Kade Bush
OL Tucker Young
DL Carnell Jackson
DB Jack Duckworth
Petrino currently has 12 wide receivers currently in the room as sophomore Monte Harrison doesn't technically count against the 85-man scholarship limit.
The Razorbacks signed a group of three wideouts to the freshman class in Jace Brown, Ja'kayden Ferguson and Antonio Jordan.
Tuesday's addition of Haynes likely gives coaches one more spot to work with for the 2026 class when it comes to pass catchers.
Arkansas will host several wideouts for visits beginning with the May 30 weekend as Texas A&M pledge Mike Brown, top-50 receiver Xavier Warren, 3-star prospect James Scott and 3-star tight end Kai Wesley are expected to be in town.
Arkansas' class is currently ranked No. 3 in the SEC behind LSU and Texas A&M, No. 16 nationally by 247Sports.
The Razorbacks may still have roster spots open or coming open. Hogs coach Sam Pittman didn't exactly put an exact number on things in his post-spring press conference when asked.
The bottom line is there will likely be more coming and probably some departures before fall camp starts in August.