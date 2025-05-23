Hogs content meeting status quo, not reaching new heights
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's no surprise sixth year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman told On3 that he wants to coach through the duration of his contract.
Toward the final week of the regular season, retirement rumors started to swirl not only on social media but national publications also began to leak the idea until it was put to rest byAction Network's Brett McMurphy.
Only so many coaches can stomach the amount of one possession losses, 17 such outcomes since 2020, before relieving a program that can't shift out of neutral.
“Everybody’s got an opinion, mine’s the only one that really matters,” Pittman told On3. “I said, whenever I signed the contract after the 2021 season, I signed for five more years.
"And then we won seven-plus games, which was in my contract, one time that I could get an extension. So I have three years, and I always said that I wanted to coach through that obligation. That’s what I want to do, after that, I don’t know.
Here's the kicker, Pittman's contract rewards mediocrity.
His current agreement was extended an additional year, through December 31, 2027, when Arkansas defeated Texas Tech 39-26 at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl for its victory No. 7 of the 2024 season.
The verbiage in the contract states that when he reaches seven wins, bowl games against a Power Five or Top 25 team included, he would receive an extension.
Oh, let's not start the conversation again. That's the "mantra of stupid people" anyway. The Razorbacks have gone 8-11 at home since its game against Alabama in 2022 but not many want to talk about that.
Others ignore the fact that each of the previous five losses at home dating back to 2023 have come by an average of four touchdowns.
Over Pittman's five seasons as coach, Arkansas is 30-31, one finish inside the AP Top 25 poll but holds bragging rights with a 3-0 record in bowl games.
There aren't many programs that have lost as many players over the past three offseasons than Arkansas has either. Since the end of 2023 season, Pittman has seen 72 players enter the transfer portal but every coach has to recruit their roster as much as they focus on its high school targets.
“Part of that saying was the way I looked. I had a hip that was terrible," Pittman said. "I probably looked older than I am. I’ve been out walking two miles a day now and I feel great.
"I love my job and this team. Everybody in this business is going through the same thing with portal rosters. It just seems to get magnified at times in our state. My goal is to coach, at least through what my contract is.”
Whether he makes it through the 2027 season or not, it's important to note that Pittman has put his physical health at the forefront of his life.
His change in lifestyle could lead to a change in the football program that no one is thinking about either.
“If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play well. If you play well, they pay well.”- Deion Sanders
Perhaps Pittman's changes on and off the field can lead to more victories this fall. His renewed confidence can only help the Razorbacks have more of a edge in 2025.
Then again, Arkansas hasn't recaptured its momentum from a fumbled leap at the three-yard line against Texas A&M in 2022.
The truth is the Razorbacks athletic department is still holding onto success from four years ago that can now be considered an outlier to the status quo.