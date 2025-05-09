Local radio host gives tone deaf opinion of Hogs' mediocrity
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Football fans have gathered with one another at roundtables of coffee shops, chairs at the local barber or the water cooler at work just to discuss the latest game.
Whether these meetings ended in heated arguments or fire and pitchforks enroute to the coach's front yard, sports were meant to be endeared by fanatics.
However, the football conversations that have captivated communities for over 100 years are now considered "the mantra of stupid people" by the voice of Razorback football and basketball Chuck Barrett.
Barrett and his co-host Bo Mattingly each work closely with the University of Arkansas whether that be calling games on the radio while the other provides visual behind the scenes content from practice, game footage and whatever best promotes the program and they each do a great job.
This charade of fans being stupid is old, drawn out and completely tone deaf to its listeners and consumers on social media.
This being shared on statewide radio is a slap in the face for all fans who pay hard earned cash for tickets along with media members who spend their time to cover a team and it’s not funny.
If both men truly feel such a way about the football program that can’t seem to get past the level of AutoZone Liberty Bowl champions, that could mean the administration doesn't care about fielding a highly successful team either.
Arkansas football was once a revered program not just within its borders, but a national brand capable of competing for national championships for much of its existence.
The snide comments about "I used to play high school football" in terms of not accepting mediocrity is an embarrassment to a fanbase that has stuck it out through some of the hardest times in program history.
Fans shouldn't be discouraged to tone down their expectations.
The Razorbacks' brand is what made Arkansas the flagship program of the state, not an afterthought like other Southwest Conference schools became once the league dissolved in 1996.
Frank Broyles' pride in Arkansas not only benefitted football, but led a charge in the athletics department to improve programs across the board in order to become relevant in the SEC.
That minor detail worked as most of my fanhood blossomed to fanatical levels from first grade through my sophomore year of college.
Years were spent inside Razorback Stadium or War Memorial watching Arkansas go 109-65 overall, 60-53 against SEC opponents from 1998-2011.
Fans reached the pinnacle of Bowl Championship Series success when Arkansas was invited to the 2011 Sugar Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Despite a 31-26 loss, the Razorbacks future in football seemed brighter than ever.
Since an entertaining victory over Kansas State in the 2012 Cotton Bowl, the program has become a shell of what it once was with no recovery mission in sight.
Since the 2012 regular season, the Razorbacks have recorded a 67-91 overall, 32-79 in SEC play.
Despite promising turnaround seasons, Arkansas cannot sustain momentum long enough before things go south once more.
Two consecutive coaches, Bret Bielema and Chad Morris, suffered through humiliating double-digit SEC losing streaks.
Pittman was able to get his program out of the depths of football purgatory but still has 7-17 record in one possession games hanging over his head.
Arkansas' talent disparity against a program rather comparable to itself, such as Ole Miss, was never more apparent than in a 63-31 home loss to being November.
Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins recorded 284 yards and five touchdowns that day, which was nearly one-third of his production on the year in one game.
The Razorbacks continuously play down to Group of Five competition and double-digit home losses have occurred at higher rate than at any time since joining the SEC.
Arkansas has been defeated by 10+ points in 26 games played at both Razorback Stadium or War Memorial Stadium since 2012.
Coach
10-point Home Losses
Sam Pittman 2020-2025
9
Chad Morris 2018-2019
7
Bret Bielema 2013-2017
9
John L. Smith 2012
1
Bobby Petrino 2008-2011
3
Houston Nutt 1998-2007
8
This isn't about whether or not Arkansas fans are fighting off mediocrity. It's a battle to keep fans interested long enough to inspire change to a program that's thrived off statewide support for 80 years.
The truth is Arkansas is capable of more than a 6-6 record and second-tier bowl games.
This program's standard was built on New Year's Day bowl appearances, occasionally competing for a conference championship and hanging around the AP Top 10 for weeks at a time every once in awhile.
The college football landscape has changed, but that doesn’t mean fan expectations should conform to what two university mouthpieces say.