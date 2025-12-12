When Does LSU Play Ole Miss Next Season? Lane Kiffin’s Return to Oxford Scheduled
Lane Kiffin is going back to Ole Miss in September. LSU announced its 2026 season schedule on Thursday, and the game everyone is waiting for will take place in Week 3 of the college football season.
The Rebels will host the Tigers in Oxford on Sept. 19.
It will be the SEC opener for both schools and LSU's only road game in the first five weeks of the season. LSU opens with Clemson and Louisiana Tech at home before taking on Kiffin's old team. With Texas A&M scheduled in Week 6, that's two 2025 College Football Playoff programs in a row during the first month of the season.
LSU will also play two of Kiffin's other former employers in 2026 with a Nov. 7 game against Alabama where he worked under Nick Saban from 2014 to '16 and then travel to Tennessee on Nov. 21. He spent one season as head coach at Tennessee before leaving to take the USC job, which he was fired from in the middle of his fourth season.
Kiffin spent the last six years at Ole Miss. The Rebels had won 10 games just twice in previous half-century. Under Kiffin they won 10 or more games in four of the last five seasons. And then he left for LSU and upset just about everyone.
And that's why you wanted to know the date LSU will play Ole Miss next year.