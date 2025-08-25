What Hogs fans want to know about SEC teams Arkansas will play this season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans have spent all offseason completely focused on trying to figure out who their own players are and whether anyone has any talent to bring to the table.
However, as they take a moment to look across the SEC landscape heading into the sason's opening weekend, some Razorbacks fans might be shocked to find the transfer portal was available at other schools and players also graduated or went to the pros, which led to changes elsewhere. As a result, they have questions about other schools also.
So, here are some of those questions that will begin getting answered this weekend, in some cases in a big way.
Did Tennessee take a serious downgrade at quarterback in trade?
It's hard to tell whether Joey Aguilar is going to be a downgrade in actual in-game ability in comparison to Nico Iamaleava. Aguilar has more experience, albeit in junior college and a couple of years at Appalachian State.
Meanwhile, Iamaleava had a ton of upside, but showed growing pains at times in his first year playing quarterback in college as a red-shirt freshman. Entering a second SEC season and a second year in Joey Halzle's offense should have meant a solid jump in Imaleava's game, but no one will ever know.
Arkansas was able to pull off the upset last season because the Vols came in one dimensional. They relied heavily on the run game while bringing along a young quarterback and the Hogs took that away.
They put it on Iamaleava's shoulders and it cost Tennessee as he ran out of bounds rather than taking a shot at trying to win the game in the end. Aguilar's turnovers have increased as his level of competition has done the same, but his veteran presence may be the difference in the game even if he's not quite as naturally gifted as Iamaleava.
If Arkansas can turn this year's game into a shootout, Aguilar may make the mistake in the passing game that determines the game. If it's low scoring like last year though, it doesn't bode well for the Hogs.
Is Austin Simmons now Jaxon Dart 2.0?
Simmons got off to a little bit of a rocky start last year while he was trying to pick up the Ole Miss offense. He went 7-of-16 for 111 yards and a touchdown in a blowout of Furman and was 2-of-4 in a blowout of Tennessee.
However, after he got comfortable with what Kiffin wanted him to do, Simmons only missed two passes the rest of the season in five additional games. He stepped up especially big against Arkansas and Georgia.
Simmons went 3-for-3 for 47 yards and a touchdown to shut things down in the face of Hogs' back-up quarterback Malachi Singleton leading a big comeback. However, his prove it to us moment came when the Rebels had to lean on him in a huge upset of No. 3 Georgia.
The Bulldogs were a few weeks removed from making Texas back-up quarterback Arch Manning look like the freshman team quarterback who just got unexpectedly thrown into the middle of a state championship game. Simmons came in under even more difficult circumstances with the game tied 7-7 in the first quarter.
He cruised to a 5-of-6 performance for 64 yards as he drove Ole Miss 75 yards for a touchdown while eating almost four minutes off the clock. He accounted for half the Rebels' touchdown drives as it became a field goal fest for Ole Miss, which went on to take down Georgia, 28-10.
Kiffin recently described Simmons as the SEC's next Tua Tagovailoa, which he can say with expertise having developed the former Alabama star. If that rings true, that's not good for Arkansas even if the game happens early in the season.
How much of a drop-off is Mizzou about to have?
All signs point to Missouri having a rather large drop-off in potential team talent, particularly on offense. However, the schedule is going to disguise it, so it will be hard to tell.
Much like how Arkansas' schedule is so strong the Hogs can be much better as a team, but not better in total wins, the Tigers' schedule is so favorable Mizzou can be worse, but as good or better in the win column than last year. Missouri gets in the shadow of Thanksgiving having only played two games outside of Columbia.
What we know for sure is Eli Drinkwitz is holding a tryout to replace beloved star quarterback Brady Cook during the season opener against Central Arkansas. Beau Pribula and Sam Horn are expected to get relatively even snaps during the game.
Combined, they are a complete SEC quarterback, but they each have holes in their game. Missouri also has to replace Luther Burden, which is going to be difficult.
As Arkansas saw a few years ago, it's possible to get a receiver who can get somewhat close to the number of yards of a Treylon Burks, but the presence and how he affects what the defense is going to do just isn't at the same level.
That is most likely where the Tigers will be. Someone will step up and get yards, but it's not going to be the same, which will affect how well the rest of the offense can perform.
Did Hugh Freeze just close his own door over at Auburn?
Had Freeze landed Jackson Arnold out of Denton Guyer, he would have been hailed a recruiting genius. However, the former No. 1 quarterback is now damaged goods after his stint in Oklahoma.
Injuries and a long list of other issues sent things crumbling around Arnold and with it went his confidence. He developed what is more or less college football's version of the yips as he struggled throughout a terrible debut season for Oklahoma in the SEC.
He definitely needed new scenery, but it seems uncertain as to whether Auburn was the place to try to rehab his mind and football skills. Reports and video out of preseason practices show the same inconsistency and indecisiveness that plagued Arnold last season.
Freeze took a big gamble that he could bring the 5-star aura back to his quarterback, but he may no longer be the coach with the skills needed to do that. If not, it will be a good sign of a possible win for the Hogs, but not a good sign for Freeze's future down on The Plains.
Is Arch actually worth all the hype?
Let's get this part out of the way immediately. Texas is so loaded with talent at all the other positions, it may not matter much whether Arch Manning is great at quarterback.
The Longhorns can probably win enough games to get into the playoffs if he can simply grow into an average SEC quarterback who can drive the bus. However, the difference between average and great is whether Arkansas can use a wave of emotion to pull off the upset.
If Manning suddenly evolves into his uncles, that door slams shut. Then again, if he doesn't make significant steps in growth, it could be a very long season.
This is a young man who couldn't beat out Quinn Ewers, who turned out to be the definition of an average SEC quarterback. Also, in his lone appearance in a legitimate moment against quality competition, Manning looked scared and lost against Georgia.
He went 3-of-6 and took a pair of sacks. That he only got sacked twice is a testament to his athleticism because he was scrambling around, eyes darting everywhere for a place to throw the ball as he looked like prey with no hope on each snap.