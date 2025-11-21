All Hogs

Hogs in NFL: When former Arkansas players suit up in Week 12 this week

Two former Razorbacks are on bye weeks but 13 others will be in action Thursday and Sunday.

Taylor Hodges

Los Angeles Rams center Beaux Limmer (50) and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (99) battle on the line during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams center Beaux Limmer (50) and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (99) battle on the line during the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Here's the Week 12 NFL schedule of games featuring former Arkansas football players:

Thursday

Buffalo Bills (7-3) at Houston Texans (5-5) | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video

Landon Jackson, DL, Bills

Last Week: DNP in a 44-32 win against the Buccaneers.
Season Stats: 3 Games (0 Starts), 43 snaps

Sunday

New England Patriots (9-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-7) | Noon | CBS

Eric Gregory, DL Patriots

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 27-14 win against the Jets.
Season Stats: 1 tackle

Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

Last Week: Had four catches for 45 yards in a 27-14 win against the Jets.
Season Stats: 11 Games, 34 receptions, 422 yards, 4 TD

New York Giants (2-9) at Detroit Lions (6-4) | Noon | FOX

Jake Bates, K, Lions

Last Week: 1/1 FG, Long 54, 0/1 XP in 16-9 loss to the Eagles
Season Stats: 10 Games, 13/17 FG, Long 58, 33/35 XP, 6 TB

Dan Skipper, OL, Lions

Last Week: Played five offensive snaps and two special teams snaps in a 16-9 loss to the Eagles.
Season Stats: 5 Games (1 Start), 122 snaps

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Lions

Last Week: Played 20 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps in a 16-9 loss to the Eagles.
Season Stats: 10 Games,: 4 receptions, 65 yards, 2 TD, 177 snaps

Minnesota Vikings (4-6) at Green Bay Packers (6-3-1) | Noon | FOX

Dwight McGlothern, DB, Vikings

Last Week: Played one defensive snap and one special teams snap in a 19-17 loss to the Bears.
Season Stats: 8 Games (0 Starts), 47 snaps

Seattle Seahawks (7-3) at Tennessee Titans (1-9) | Noon | FOX

Brandon Allen, QB, Titans

Last Week: Did not play in a 16-13 loss to the Texans.
Season Stats: DNP

Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4) at Arizona Cardinals (3-7) | 3:05 p.m. | CBS

Montaric Brown, DB, Jaguars

Last Week: 1 tackle, 1 pass deflection in a 35-6 win against the Chargers.
Season Stats: 8 Games, 20 tackles, 7 PD, 1 INT

Cam Little, K, Jaguars

Last Week: 5/5 XP in 35-6 loss to the Chargers.
Season Stats: 9 Games, 16/20 FG, Long 68, 24/25 XP, 13 TB

Hjalte Froholdt, OL, Cardinals

Last Week: Played every offensive snap in a 41-22 loss to the 49ers.
Season Stats: 10 Games (10 Starts), 690 snaps

Atlanta Falcons (3-7) at New Orleans Saints (2-8) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX

Feleipe Franks, TE, Falcons

Last Week: Played 21 snaps on special teams in a 30-27 loss to the Panthers.
Season Stats: 10 Games, 1 rush, 2 yards rushing, 7 tackles, 178 snaps

John Ridgeway III, DT, Saints

Last Week: Bye Week
Season Stats: 1 Game (0 Starts), 1 tackle, 21 snaps

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4) at Los Angeles Rams (8-2) | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Kamren Curl, DB, Rams

Last Week: 11 tackles, 9 solo in a 21-19 win against the Seahawks
Season Stats: 9 Games, 79 tackles, 2 INT, 4 PBU, 1 sack

Beaux Limmer, OL, Rams

Last Week: DNP in 21-19 win against the Seahawks
Season Stats: 3 Games (0 Starts), 68 snaps

Bye Weeks

Denver Broncos (9-2)

Dre Greenlaw, LB, Broncos

Last Week: Had four tackles in a 22-19 win against the Chiefs.
Season Stats: 23 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 PBU

Washington Commanders (3-8)

Treylon Burks, WR, Commanders

Last Week: Was inactive in a 16-13 loss to the Dolphins.
Season Stats: 2 Games, 4 receptions, 72 yards, 56 snaps

Razorbacks on practice squads

  • Marquise Robinson (BAL)
  • Ricky Stromberg (CHI)
  • Ja'Quinden Jackson (JAX)
  • Keivie Rose (JAX)
  • Dalton Wagner (LV)
  • Tyrone Broden (SEA)

Razorbacks on injured reserve

  • Drew Sanders (DEN)
  • Deatrich Wise Jr. (WAS)

