Hogs in NFL: When former Arkansas players suit up in Week 12 this week
Here's the Week 12 NFL schedule of games featuring former Arkansas football players:
Thursday
Buffalo Bills (7-3) at Houston Texans (5-5) | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video
Landon Jackson, DL, Bills
Last Week: DNP in a 44-32 win against the Buccaneers.
Season Stats: 3 Games (0 Starts), 43 snaps
Sunday
New England Patriots (9-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-7) | Noon | CBS
Eric Gregory, DL Patriots
Last Week: Had one tackle in a 27-14 win against the Jets.
Season Stats: 1 tackle
Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots
Last Week: Had four catches for 45 yards in a 27-14 win against the Jets.
Season Stats: 11 Games, 34 receptions, 422 yards, 4 TD
New York Giants (2-9) at Detroit Lions (6-4) | Noon | FOX
Jake Bates, K, Lions
Last Week: 1/1 FG, Long 54, 0/1 XP in 16-9 loss to the Eagles
Season Stats: 10 Games, 13/17 FG, Long 58, 33/35 XP, 6 TB
Dan Skipper, OL, Lions
Last Week: Played five offensive snaps and two special teams snaps in a 16-9 loss to the Eagles.
Season Stats: 5 Games (1 Start), 122 snaps
Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Lions
Last Week: Played 20 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps in a 16-9 loss to the Eagles.
Season Stats: 10 Games,: 4 receptions, 65 yards, 2 TD, 177 snaps
Minnesota Vikings (4-6) at Green Bay Packers (6-3-1) | Noon | FOX
Dwight McGlothern, DB, Vikings
Last Week: Played one defensive snap and one special teams snap in a 19-17 loss to the Bears.
Season Stats: 8 Games (0 Starts), 47 snaps
Seattle Seahawks (7-3) at Tennessee Titans (1-9) | Noon | FOX
Brandon Allen, QB, Titans
Last Week: Did not play in a 16-13 loss to the Texans.
Season Stats: DNP
Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4) at Arizona Cardinals (3-7) | 3:05 p.m. | CBS
Montaric Brown, DB, Jaguars
Last Week: 1 tackle, 1 pass deflection in a 35-6 win against the Chargers.
Season Stats: 8 Games, 20 tackles, 7 PD, 1 INT
Cam Little, K, Jaguars
Last Week: 5/5 XP in 35-6 loss to the Chargers.
Season Stats: 9 Games, 16/20 FG, Long 68, 24/25 XP, 13 TB
Hjalte Froholdt, OL, Cardinals
Last Week: Played every offensive snap in a 41-22 loss to the 49ers.
Season Stats: 10 Games (10 Starts), 690 snaps
Atlanta Falcons (3-7) at New Orleans Saints (2-8) | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
Feleipe Franks, TE, Falcons
Last Week: Played 21 snaps on special teams in a 30-27 loss to the Panthers.
Season Stats: 10 Games, 1 rush, 2 yards rushing, 7 tackles, 178 snaps
John Ridgeway III, DT, Saints
Last Week: Bye Week
Season Stats: 1 Game (0 Starts), 1 tackle, 21 snaps
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4) at Los Angeles Rams (8-2) | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Kamren Curl, DB, Rams
Last Week: 11 tackles, 9 solo in a 21-19 win against the Seahawks
Season Stats: 9 Games, 79 tackles, 2 INT, 4 PBU, 1 sack
Beaux Limmer, OL, Rams
Last Week: DNP in 21-19 win against the Seahawks
Season Stats: 3 Games (0 Starts), 68 snaps
Bye Weeks
Denver Broncos (9-2)
Dre Greenlaw, LB, Broncos
Last Week: Had four tackles in a 22-19 win against the Chiefs.
Season Stats: 23 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 PBU
Washington Commanders (3-8)
Treylon Burks, WR, Commanders
Last Week: Was inactive in a 16-13 loss to the Dolphins.
Season Stats: 2 Games, 4 receptions, 72 yards, 56 snaps
Razorbacks on practice squads
- Marquise Robinson (BAL)
- Ricky Stromberg (CHI)
- Ja'Quinden Jackson (JAX)
- Keivie Rose (JAX)
- Dalton Wagner (LV)
- Tyrone Broden (SEA)
Razorbacks on injured reserve
- Drew Sanders (DEN)
- Deatrich Wise Jr. (WAS)