Kansas City Chiefs 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Oddsmakers Respect Chiefs After Down Season

It’s safe to say that the Kansas City Chiefs had an extremely disappointing 2025 season. After winning the Super Bowl and making it there the next year, they won just six games to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

The Chiefs briefly overcame an 0-2 start to get to 5-3 through eight weeks, but they won just one game after the bye, sparking plenty of questions in Kansas City. A torn ACL for Patrick Mahomes certainly didn’t help that.

Can the Chiefs get back to the playoffs and possibly the Super Bowl next season?

Let’s take a look at where they are in the 2027 Super Bowl odds .

Chiefs Super Bowl 61 Odds

+1400 (Tied for 5th)

As long as Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are in Kansas City, the Chiefs are going to have their believers. They’re tied with the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, and Detroit Lions for the fifth-best Super Bowl 61 odds at 14/1.

Only the Seattle Seahawks (+900), Los Angeles Rams (+900), Buffalo Bills (+1000), and Baltimore Ravens (+1200) have better odds than the Chiefs, but at least two of those teams are in the NFC, and none are in Kansas City’s division.

The Chiefs do still lead the way in Super Bowl odds in the AFC West, although the Los Angeles Chargers (+1600) and Denver Broncos (+1900) aren’t too far behind. The Las Vegas Raiders at +20000 bring up the rear in the division, and nearly in the entire league.

This is a big offseason for Kansas City. There are a handful of players who could hit free agency on both sides of the ball. Defensively, cornerback Jaylen Watson, safety Bryan Cook and linebacker Leo Chenal could all hit the open market.

On offense, all eyes are on Travis Kelce, who could finally retire after a lackluster season, especially down the stretch. Even if he returns, the Chiefs need to add some weapons for Mahomes in the offense.

Nevertheless, the Chiefs are going to be a competitive team for the time being, and the right adjustments could put them back in the big game.

