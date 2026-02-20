Andy Reid Comments on Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill As Chiefs’ Offseason Gets Underway

The Chiefs enter a critical offseason after falling to 6-11 and failing to advance to the postseason for the first time since Patrick Mahomes became the team’s starting quarterback.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who will not be at the NFL combine next week as he undergoes a minor knee procedure, spoke to reporters on Friday and addressed several questions surrounding the team as the offseason gets underway.

Reid noted there has been communication with star tight end Travis Kelce, who has yet to announce whether he will return for the 2026 season or retire.

"There is communication. That’s the main thing,” Reid said. "That means people want to move forward. I think that's where Trav is. I’m not trying to put words in his mouth at all, and I try to give him some space here. He’s been doing this a long time and he can sort all that out as he goes forward. We’re proceeding with that and there is communication.”

One of the top priorities for the Chiefs should be improving Mahomes’s supporting cast, and particularly, his receiving core. The Chiefs have not had a wide receiver top 700 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons. The statuses of their top receivers from 2025 are also in doubt as Kelce mulls retirement, Hollywood Brown, Juju Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton are free agents and Rashee Rice was accused of domestic violence in a new lawsuit.

Reid said of Rice on Friday, via Nate Taylor of ESPN, "I can't comment on Rashee's situation."

One option for the Chiefs that’s been floated is a reunion with their former receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill, who suffered a dislocated knee and torn ACL in 2025, was released by the Dolphins this week and will be free to sign with a new team. Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has already shown support for the idea, which would bring back a top playmaker for Mahomes and the offense.

"I don't know if Tyreek is healthy right now to do anything,” Reid said of Hill. “I'm sure he's working hard on that part of it to get that all straightened out. We talk about everything. There’s nothing happening there, but we know what you know that he’s out there and cranking away.”

The Chiefs will have other avenues to turn to as well to pursue additional talent on the offensive side of the ball. There are several talented receivers hitting free agency such as Alec Pierce and Jauan Jennings, or even tight ends including Kyle Pitts and Isaiah Likely. Kansas City also has the No. 9 pick in the draft, which could give them the chance to select a weapon such as Carnell Tate or Jeremiyah Love if either falls to them.

It would not be surprising to see the Chiefs reunite with Hill, but Kansas City has plenty of options to surround Mahomes with more talent to help them return to contention in 2026.

