Hogs' junior defensive end provides 'pop' off the edge
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks junior defensive end Quincy Rhodes has waited a while behind several upperclassmen but finally has a chance to shine.
When Arkansas players make their way onto the field Aug. 31 against Alabama A&M, Rhodes will probably hear his name called over the loud speaker for the starting lineups for the very first time.
The Razorbacks defensive line went through a vast rebuild with 10 newcomers going through fall practice which begins Friday, Aug. 1.
Transfers such as David Oke, Phillip Lee and Justus Boone bring promise to the room, Arkansas still has plenty of questions than answers.
From a production standpoint, Arkansas' defensive line only brings back 35% of tackles, 20% of tackles for loss and just 18% of last year's 26 sacks.
Who is Quincy Rhodes?
The 6-foot-6, 275 pound native of North Little Rock earned his first collegiate start in the Liberty Bowl and enters the 2025 season with 16 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one pass breakup to his credit.
He was a disruptive force as a high school prospect, tallying 84 total tackles, including 11.5 sacks, along with 34 quarterback hurries. With former starters Landon Jackson and Nico Davillier seeking other opportunities at the professional and college level, Rhodes has a chance to prove himself as the next great Central Arkansas product.
“I just try to do my job, make plays and lead by example,” said Rhodes, who was Arkansas’ second-best high school prospect in his recruiting class. “We know what we lost, but we’re working to be even better as a unit.”
More consistent pressure
Since defensive line coach Deke Adams was hired at Arkansas, he was challenged with flipping the room. After a very good 2022 pass rush, the Razorbacks haven't been as aggressive due to several variables.
Coach Sam Pittman believes his team probably has the guys up front to put pressure on the quarterback, but lack experience. With several starters from last season gone, it affords several highly recruited players such as Charlie Collins more snap in live situations for development purposes.
"Between the linebacker group and inexperience at defensive end is where we're at right now," Pittman said at SEC Media Days. "We got guys we like, Justus Boone, Quincy Rhodes, we got Phillip Lee coming in. We like Charlie Collins. We like those guys. They're inexperienced. I think to get them started, we're going to have to do some different things with some veteran people. We tested that in the spring. I think it worked for us."
Speaking of spring ball, Pittman was candid when talking about the confidence level he had in his defensive line with Rhodes listed at the very top.
"Quincy Rhodes is as talented as a lot of people have at that position, and big," Pittman said during spring practice. "You’re talking about a guy that needs to pop, that’s one."
Teammates love him
During left guard Fernando Carmona's recent appearance on D.J. Williams 4th & 5 podcast, he told Rhodes about his uncapped potential for the 2025 season.
“I’ve been working with him a lot. I tell him each & every day: ‘Dude, you could leave after this year & be a 1st Round Pick! But, it’s up to you.’ And when he has his bad days I let him know: ‘This is NOT it’. And he’s been very responsive of it”
Veteran defensive tackle Ian Geffrard has been behind Cam Ball and Eric Gregory for much of his first two seasons with the Razorbacks. He is also a believer in what Adams is teaching his teammates along with Rhodes and others buy-in.
"Coach Adams has a saying that we always say in the room. He says, ‘the expectation does not change no matter the people in the room,'" Geffrard said. "Even if Charlie, Quincy or Kavion can’t meet their standard, they still have to, one way or another. But what I believe, or I would say the room believes they can all step up to the challenge and end up, probably even exceeding those expectations as well."