Hogs need a new coach, one who'll recruit and teach defense
How in the name of Dan Hampton could 16 college defenses be worse than the Arkansas Razorbacks? That's what Bobby Petrino wants to know.
My guess is all of Arkansas' NIL money goes to the offense, which is why they consistently light up the scoreboard and the defense is so, so bad.
Hampton is the former Razorbacks and Chicago Bears defensive tackle who's been elected to both the college and NFL hall of fames.
He was nicknamed "Danimal" by Razorback teammates for his ferocious style of play. Safe to say, none of the current crop of hapless Hog defenders deserves a similar monicker.
Hampton led a nasty Arkansas defense that stuffed an explosive Oklahoma offense to whip the Sooners 31-6 in the 1978 Orange Bowl.
Hiis 1985 Bears' Super Bowl-winning defense held 14 of 19 foes to 10 points or less and surrendered a total of 10 in three playoff games.
Petrino is the interim Arkansas coach who wonders how an SEC defense can be as lousy as the one he inherited from ousted coach Sam Pittman.
Hogs likely to fall below their No. 120 defensive ranking
Entering Saturday's game against No. 4 Texas A&M, the Hogs were ranked No. 120 out of 136 FBS schools in total defense. They were No. 122 in scoring defense and that should get worse.
The 45 points surrendered with little resistance to the Aggies' offense did nothing to help the pitiful ranking of that defense.
A&M scored touchdowns on its first three possessions, and on six of its nine drives, to go with a field goal and a punt in each half.
It added up to a 45-42 win for the unbeaten Aggies and another sleepless night for Petrino and his defensive coaches.
Frustrating season gets more offensive to fans each week
It's no secret Arkansas has lost five straight games. About every fan who can call the Hogs knows four of those could've easily been won.
After all, the Razorback offense led by quarterback Taylen Green and running back Mike Washington has scored 35, 31, 31 and 42 points in losses to Ole Miss, Memphis, Tennessee and A&M.
They lost by six, one, three and three points. Yep, Arkansas likely leads the country in hard-luck losses.
The last two defeats at Tennessee and against A&M weren't quite as close as the final score indicated.
The Hogs trailed by 17 points in the fourth quarter against the Vols before pulling within three with 2:55 but the UA defense couldn't get the ball back.
A&M led 38-27 entering the fourth quarter and Arkansas scored with 10 seconds left for a bit of window dressing to make the final score look better
Green a warrior but is he responsible for the loss?
Green's right knee got twisted early in the second quarter but he returned the next series. He operated mostly at full speed but was a bit worse for wear as the game progressed.
He made several mistakes but had 341 yards of total offense, just 19 shy of his average that led the nation entering Saturday's action.
Green hit 19-of-31 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns, including this beauty to tight end Jaden Platt with 11:30 remaining.
Petrino called a terrific play on the ensuing two-point try and the Hogs were suddenly within 38-35 with lots of time left.
All they needed was the defense to respond to a raucous Razorback Stadium crowd and get the ball back. Alas, the Aggies marched 75 yards in 10 plays, eating up nearly five minutes of the clock.
A&M's touchdown restored its two-score advantage and it was too much for Arkansas' offense to overcome.
The outcome gave A&M its first 7-0 record since 1994, plus a 4-0 SEC mark. The reeling Razorbacks are 2-5 and 0-3.
Sacks, missed open receiver on fourth down hurt Hogs
Green didn't have a turnover but did suffer several poor plays that could've made a difference, including missing an open receiver on on fourth-and-1 at the Arkansas 49 near the end of the first quarter.
Arkansas trailed 7-3 with 2:54 left in the opening period and the blown opportunity led to a short field and TD for the Aggies.
In the fourth quarter, Green was sacked three times for 45 yards, including a 20-yarder that eventually forced an Arkansas punt from their end zone when trailing 45-35 with 6:52 remaining.
Neither defense forced a turnover but it was the Aggies who made big plays that turned momentum. Arkansas' defense didn't.
Green was saced four times, Aggies QB Marcel Reed not once. Arkansas' defense made two tackles behind the line of scrimmage, costing A&M yardage but the visitors had four tackles for loss.
Combined with the sack totals, the Aggies' defense had eight big plays and the Hogs only two.
Typical tale for the Razorbacks this season, just a different Saturday, different opponent, but same result.