Hogs new transfer LB details why he chose Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Kent State transfer linebacker Trent Whalen pursued a different path this go around in the portal, choosing an opportunity in the SEC at Arkansas for his final college season.
"I'm very excited for the opportunity to be a part of Hog Nation," Whalen told Hogs on SI. "I could tell right away that the culture here is special."
Whalen entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago after signing with the Golden Flames during the winter transfer window in December.
The 6-foot-3, 235 pound linebacker found himself back on the market after Kent State coach Kenni Burns was fired earlier this month due to several allegations which led to an internal investigation of the program.
Arkansas is the ultimate benefactor from Whalen's decision to return to the portal as he could become a critical piece to the depth at linebacker.
During his time at FCS member Southern Utah, he recorded 123 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass break-ups and one recorded fumble.
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman has made sure to lay a solid foundation and culture of camaraderie and accountability throughout the locker room.
Whalen is committed to Arkansas' blue collar approach and is a believer in his new team is full of hard working, tough and physical individuals.
"I am looking forward to playing for a staff who looks to put their players in the best position to succeed on and off the field," Pittman said. "I feel like this team has the opportunity to accomplish great things this season and you can tell how hungry everyone is to win in the locker room."
If there's one thing that sets Arkansas apart from other schools around the country, it's the fans unwavering dedication and support of the football program.
Whalen said each interaction with fans this weekend, whether in person or on social media, has been met genuine support.
"Shoutout to the amazing fans," Whalen said. "I have been shown nothing but love since committing and I am truly grateful. Best fan base in the country. Woo pig sooie."
The Razorbacks were in need of more depth at linebacker and Sam Pittman shared what his exact plan would be for the type of player he'd target.
"Yes, absolutely. Man, I’d like to add a whole bunch of guys, it’s just how far the money will go," Pittman said April 3. "Yes, veteran, a guy that’s played somewhere like Stephen Dix was kind of that way.
"He wasn’t [FCS] or whatever but if we can find a guy like that that’s played a lot of ball to be that, wherever he may fall, but be a guy that we could count on out there, we sure would."
His addition now gives Arkansas extra depth and experience in a linebacker room full of potential with the return of senior Xavian Sorey, senior Stephen Dix, sophomore Bradley Shaw and true freshman Tavian Wallace. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams now goes into the summer with eight scholarship bodies which should wrap up portal moves at the position.
Razorbacks 2025 Linebacker Depth Chart
Xavian Sorey, Senior
Stephen Dix, Senior
Trent Whalen, Senior
Bradley Shaw, Sophomore
Wyatt Simmons, Redshirt Freshman
Justin Logan, Redshirt Freshman
JJ Shelton, Freshman
Tavion Wallace, Freshman