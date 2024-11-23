Hogs' Offense Clicks into Gear After Starting Stuck in Mud
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The stage was set for a comfortable win for Arkansas. It was senior day and the game was set up to get the Razorbacks to six wins and bowl eligibility. Despite leading 14-0 at halftime, the game was not one-way traffic.
Instead, the light crowd was treated to a comedy of errors that included the opening kickoff getting called back for holding after a 100-yard return by Rodney Hill. The Hogs finished the first quarter with -11 rushing yards.
Arkansas' offense punted three times and turned the ball over twice in the on its first five drives as an audible chorus of boos echoed throughout the stadium.
It wasn't until midway through the second quarter that quarterback Taylen Green and the rest of the offense started to show signs of life and stopped shooting themselves in the foot. A 13-play, 80 yard drive capped off with a 11-yard touchdown pass to Isaac TeSlaa finally broke the scoreless deadlock.
The defense held its end of the bargain, holding the Bulldogs scoreless despite a turnover by the offense deep in its own territory. Louisiana Tech quarterback Evan Bullock was just 6-for-14 passing for 31 yards.
Against a non-SEC opponent, Green finally had the confidence to show his athletic ability, a dimension that disappeared from the Hogs offense for various reasons in recent weeks. He paid off coach Sam Pittman's decision to go for it on 4th-and-3 from the Bulldog 41-yard line with a sprint to the end zone to double the Hogs' lead.
Having deferred to the second half, Louisiana Tech will start with the ball when the teams return from halftime.