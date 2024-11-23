Live Blog: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Little Rock Trojans
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas All-American Darrell Walker brings Little Rock, known to much of the state still as UALR, to Bud Walton Arena for a rare showdown against the Razorbacks.
The Trojans, who finished in a three-way tie for the Ohio Valley Conference championship last season, are picked to repeat as regular season champions once again. The Trojans have already lost to one in-state school after former Razorbacks Derrian Ford and Joseph Pinion combined for 20 points in an 80-63 win for the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
Hogs vs. Trojans Part III ... technically
The Razorbacks won the only official game, 93-78, on Dec. 4, 2021, in Bud Walton Arena. JD Notae scored 18 points (16 in the second half) and Au’Diese Toney scored 18 points (16 in the first half) to lead #9/10 Arkansas. The Trojans got to within nine points twice inside the final seven minutes before Notae spurred two mini runs to keep Arkansas comfortably in the lead.
The charity exhibition was on Oct. 28, 2019 — a game Arkansas dedicated Nolan Richardson Court in Bud Walton Arena (Oct. 20, 2019). Arkansas won, 79-64. Isaiah Joe led the Hogs with 25 points, going 8-of-17 from 3-point, while Jeantal Cylla added 13 points and Jimmy Whitt Jr., had nine rebounds.
Razorback ties
Many were looking at this game as a chance for KK Robinson to prove to Arkansas what the Razorbacks missed out on after he left during the Eric Musselman regime. Robinson went to Texas A&M before coming home to play for the Trojans where he averaged just shy of 16 points last season.
This was supposed to be his big year to leap into the national spotlight, but a knee injury in late October has kept him out all season. There is no expectation Robinson will play.
One other connection, Creed Williamson, son of former Arkansas star Corliss Williamson from the 1994 national championship team, is expected to be on the court.
Starting line-up
1ST HALF:
Adou Thiero gets points on goal-tending and Boogie Fland with a steal and a lay-up followed by a Johnell Davis steal and dunk to get the Hogs up 7-0 in a blink. DJ Wagner gets another steal and it has been three straight possessions with a steal.
Boogie Fland rocks a Trojan to sleep, then breaks his ankles as he blows by for the lay-up and it's 11-0 in less than four minutes. Ivisic blocks one ito the front row, then Thiero picks off an inbounds pass in stride and goes the distance for a dunk before a running lob to Ivisic for the alley-oop adn it's 15-3 in what has been a master class this first five minutes.
Arkansas comes up with another steal and at this point, fans have to be on alert for a possible school record, especially if this keeps up.
Pennyfeather hits a short jumper to cut the lead back to single digits at 17-8 as Little Rock takes advantage of a short spurt of sloppy play by Arkansas. However, Ivisic runs to the top of the key and drains a three to kill the run to streetch the lead back out to a dozen.