Hogs offense lacks proven playmakers ahead of 2025 season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's a whole lot of questions and not enough answers regarding this Arkansas Razorbacks team following a 7-6 season in 2024.
Plenty of stars are gone, some drama was stirred toward the end of spring practice but the feeling from Arkansas' fanbase is a bit dull.
With a few significant additions from the transfer portal expected to compete for starting roles, this Razorbacks team has a chance to remain in the same tier or slide backwards.
Quarterback
1. Taylen Green
2. K.J. Jackson/Trever Jackson
3. Grayson Wilson
How the Arkansas offense performs will fall mostly on Green's shoulders this season.
"Taylen [Green]knows the offense," Petrino said in April. "He’s much more comfortable in it. Last year sometimes it was every day was a new day — new coverages, new blitzes, new this. Now he understands defenses a whole lot better and that’ll allow him to operate our offense way better.
Of course he recorded over 3,700 yards of offense and 23 touchdowns but his inability to cut out turnovers and bad decisions kept the Razorbacks from winning a couple more games.
He'll lack his comfort blanket receiver in Andrew Armstrong, the SEC's leading receiver in 2024, and must become acclamated with a whole brand new supporting cast this fall.
With eight of his top pass catchers gone, including stars Isaiah Sategna, tight end Luke Hasz and Isaac TeSlaa, Green will have his work cut out for him in order to surpass his production form last season.
Running Backs
1. Mike Washington/Braylen Russell
2. Rodney Hill
3. A.J. Green
4. Cam Settles
5. Markeylin Batton
If the wide receiver position has anyone worried, running back should be on the same level given the lack of true production.
Two of Arkansas' six scholarship tailbacks on the roster have rushed for over 100 yards against FBS competition coming from Braylen Russell against Mississippi State last season and A.J. Green's came against Kansas in the Liberty Bowl in 2022.
New Mexico transfer Mike Washington has three career games over 100 yards but two of those came last November with the Lobos.
In three games against Power Four competition (Texas A&M, Wisconsin and Maryland), Washington has recorded 32 carries for 122 yards but no scores.
While Washington does lack playing experience against Power Conference competition, Petrino is still confident in his ability to make an impact on the offense.
"I really like Mike Washington, he's got great size, he sees things and he’s explosive," Petrino said April 10. "I think we have a chance to make big plays. He also catches the ball real well, as does Braylen, out of the backfield."
Wide Receivers
1. Ismael Cisse
2. O'Mega Blake
3. Raylen Sharpe
4. Kam Shanks
5. C.J. Brown
The receiver position is a bit of an unknown with who is expected to receiver playing time and who has the opportunity to play most.
Stanford transfer Cisse did show out early on during spring practice as a reliable multi-down possession type of pass catcher.
"Cisse has shown up a lot, particularly in making plays down the field and competing and going and getting the ball," Petrino said. "We need to get him running routes more consistently and better and at the right depth all the time. And I think he could take a huge step forward in the offense.
Tight End
1. Rohan Jones/Andreas Paaske
2. Jaden Platt
3. Jeremiah Beck
4. Maddox Lassiter
5. Gavin Garretson
This position group was pieced together relatively well in terms of replacing nearly every single body from last year.
Outside of Paaske, Arkansas doesn't bring in hardly any FBS experience but this group does boast potential from Rohan Jones given his career at the FCS level with Montana State.
Texas A&M transfer Jaden Platt hasn't played much after being the No. 101 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
Platt's raw ability to play a role in blocking schemes in receiving can give Green an extra option during scramble drills.
"We’re much deeper at tight end," coach Sam Pittman said when previewing spring practice. "Rohan [Jones] is really, super athletic. I mean, he can fly. Jaden Platt, great addition along with Jeremiah Beck. I think there, we’re much deeper than we were. I think we can get into 12 [personnel] and be comfortable. I think we can get into 13 [personnel]."
Offensive Line
LT Corey Robinson
LG Fernando Carmona
C Caden Kitler
RG E'Marion Harris
RT JacQawn McRoy
Offensive line coach Eric Mateos along with Pittman put in work to improve Arkansas trench play once and for all.
From a talent and size standpoint, this group does look the part of a classic 2013-2015 Razorbacks offensive line that only gave up a total of 41 sacks over three seasons.
Georgia Tech offensive lineman was one of the top performers nationally with a 92.8 grade in 278 pass-blocking snaps which ranked No. 1 among FBS offensive linemen, No. 4 among all of the FBS, according to Pro Football Focus.
The right side of the line is far from finalized as Kobe Branham, Keyshawn Blackstock and Maryland transfer Marcus Dumervil are also competing for either guard or tackle spot.
"An improved offensive line will make [Green] that much better," Petrino said. "When you look at the size that we have now, we’re way different. We’ve got some things we’ve still got to figure out like that right side of the offensive line."
"The competition there will make them all better. Then, the left side I feel really good about and even the backups there are doing a really nice job. So the ability to have the depth and the competition is going to make them all better."