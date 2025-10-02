Petrino focuses on energy, play calling in Arkansas Razorbacks' interim role
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Bobby Petrino stepped into his interim role at Arkansas with a clear message of energy, accountability and a plan for the final stretch.
Nobody will have a clue how that works out for a few weeks. For a team that's had questions since spring practice, now there are a few more.
The Razorbacks are regrouping after former head coach Sam Pittman’s dismissal and a blowout loss to Notre Dame. Petrino, who last coached Arkansas more than a decade ago, said the transition has been emotional, but necessary.
“Our team meeting went very well,” Petrino said this week. “We got a lot on the table. There’s actually some hurt feelings. Guys were going full speed. We’ve still got a lot of things to work on, but the effort and attitude was there and I was encouraged by what I saw.”
Petrino’s early message was simple: the next nine weeks matter, for the team and for him.
Petrino sticking with play calling
One thing won’t change. Petrino is still running the offense. He said calling plays remains central to his approach.
“I’m still going to call the plays," Petrino said. "It’s something I love to do. I’ll be very involved in third-down situations and game preparation.”
The defensive side is another story. Petrino’s first move was to dismiss defensive coordinator Travis Williams, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and defensive line coach Deke Adams.
That leaves only first-year defensive backs coach Nick Perry in place. Petrino is now working on adding to the staff.
Those changes came after the Razorbacks surrendered 643 yards in the 56-13 loss to Notre Dame. Athletics director Hunter Yurachek said the performance made it clear Arkansas needed a reset.
“I felt like how we performed on Saturday gave me an indication that maybe Sam had lost the team a little bit because they generally had played really hard for him throughout his tenure,” Yurachek told reporters Monday.
Managing emotions and roster stability
Petrino acknowledged the locker room is still processing the changes.
“There’s some hurt feelings … with Coach Pittman not being here any more and a couple of the defensive guys not being here any more," Petrino said. "I understand that.”
He added that the remaining games are a chance for players to prove themselves — whether their future is at Arkansas, in the NFL, or elsewhere.
The Razorbacks are also feeling the impact on recruiting. Several commits have reopened their recruitment since Pittman’s departure, leaving Petrino to stabilize relationships while managing the roster.
“I told them we need a very, very productive nine weeks,” Petrino said.
Candidate or caretaker?
The interim role comes with bigger questions. Yurachek confirmed Petrino will be a candidate for the permanent job, but emphasized a national search will happen.
“Coach Petrino accepted this opportunity with the understanding that he also wanted an opportunity to formally be a candidate for our head coaching position, and he will have that opportunity,” Yurachek said. “We’ll find a really good candidate, whether that’s Coach Petrino or someone else.”
For Petrino, who last coached Arkansas from 2008–11, this is a chance at redemption.
He led the Razorbacks to a Sugar Bowl appearance, but left after a scandal that ended his tenure. Now, he’s focused on the here and now.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Petrino said. “I want us to be productive every single day.”
What’s next for Arkansas?
The Razorbacks will use a bye week before traveling to Tennessee on Oct. 11. The schedule doesn’t give Petrino much time to settle in, but he’s betting that energy and accountability can make the difference.
Arkansas’ path forward hinges on more than results. The next two months will shape how players respond to change, how recruits view the program and whether Petrino’s second act in Fayetteville lasts beyond December.
Key takeaways
• Petrino is keeping play calling duties while overhauling the defensive staff.
• The team is working through emotions after Pittman’s firing and early staff changes.
• Arkansas is beginning a national coaching search, with Petrino included as a candidate.